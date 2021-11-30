Watch now: Lake Geneva Christmas tree arrives at Flat Iron Park

The tree that will be used for the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony has arrived at Flat Iron Park.

The tree, which was donated by the Bhushan family, 1510 Ryder Cup Road in the Town of Geneva, was transported to the park, Nov. 29, by Roots Tree Service in Lake Geneva.

Jesse Snopek, owner Roots Tree Service, said it took about five seconds to cut the tree down from the Bhushan family's property but about two hours to transport the tree to Flat Iron Park, which included a police escort.

"We had to go about 30 mph," Snopek said. "We had to transport it from Geneva National."

Employees from Roots Tree Service and Lake Geneva's Public Works Department installed the tree in the Brunk Pavilion, located in Flat Iron Park, to be decorated throughout the week.

The tree lighting ceremony will be held 5:30 p.m., Dec. 3 at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, and will include a visit from Santa Claus, storytelling, hot cocoa and live Christmas music.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.