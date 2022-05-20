Watch now: Lake Geneva Jazz Fest kicks off at Lake Geneva House of Music

The threat of rain did not prevent music fans from enjoying the sounds of New Orleans-style jazz.

Lake Geneva Jazz Fest: Bash on the Bayou kicked off Friday, May 20 at the Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Highway H in the Town of Geneva.

The event, which is hosted by the Lake Geneva Regional News, features live jazz music, food vendors and children's activities.

The event received rave reviews from festival-goers and vendors, as they hope Jazz Fest becomes an annual event.

Jazz Fest continues from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 21.

Music line up includes:

Kal Bergenhal Project from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Badger Jazz Band from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Ludy and the Tunes from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Four Star Brass Band from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Big Style Brass Band from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

ZydeFunk from 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

VIP jam with Charlie Wooton will be held from 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Jazz Fest will be held again from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22.

Music line up includes:

Underground Sound Jazz from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Arsene Delay from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Dan Trudell Trio from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Weekend pass is $25 in advance. Children 12 years and younger are free.

For more information, visit www.lgjazzfest.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.