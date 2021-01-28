Watch now: Lake Geneva schools officials discuss need for referendums

Building renovation needs, technology upgrades and declining enrollments are some of the reasons that Lake Geneva school officials are placing three referendum questions on the ballot during the April 6 spring election.
The Lake Geneva Geneva-Genoa City Union High School School District is placing a $6 million referendum question on the ballot as well as a $750,000 referendum question ballot during the upcoming election.
The Lake Geneva-Genoa City High School Board approved the wording for both referendum questions, Jan. 11.
The Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District also is placing a $750,000 referendum on the ballot.
School board members of the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District approved the wording for its referendum, Jan. 12.
The purpose of the high school district’s $6 million referendum question is to obtain funding to help pay for various projects at Badger High School including replacing the roof, renovating the kitchen area, improving the lighting and sound system in the auditorium, replacing bleachers and floors in the main gymnasium and upgrading the 1958 portion of the building.
The funding also would be used for technology upgrades.
Superintendent James Gottinger said about $1.5 million of the funding— if the referendum is approved— would be spent on replacing the school’s roof.
Badger High School Principal Jennifer Straus said the roof often leaks and needs to be replaced.
“This is probably the number one area of concern that we’re working on to repair,” Straus said. “I think (the referendum) speaks to the need of some safety things when it comes to our bleachers, but to also make sure our roofs aren’t leaking.”
Holly Eckola, director of marketing and communications, said the main gymnasium bleachers need to be replaced, because they do not include any railings and they are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Eckola said many people visit the gym to attend sporting and community events, and they have difficulty walking up and down the bleachers.
“Our bleachers are not safe to get up. They are the old, original bleachers,” Eckola said. “We have community members who can’t sit anywhere but the front row to community events— sports and non-sports.”
Athletic Director James Kluge said the gymnasium floor needs to be replaced, because it has several holes— which he refers to as “dead spots.”
“We’ve had it repaired numerous times where they’re trying to fix the ‘dead spots,’” Kluge said. “There’s so many now that it’s beyond repair without replacing it to get it fixed.”
Gottinger said funding from the referendum also would be used to help upgrade technology, improve energy efficiency and remove asbestos from some of the entryways to the high school. He said the asbestos is capsulated, so it does not present an immediate threat to students and staff.
“It’s being good stewards of the building and maintaining the type of things that need to be attended to,” Gottinger said.
The $750,000 referendum questions are to allow the school districts to exceed their revenue limits by $750,000 a year during the 2021-2022 school year and the following school years.
The additional $750,000 would be used to help pay for technology upgrades, educational programs and safety upgrades.
Gottinger said part of the reason the additional funding is needed is because of the enrollment decrease that both districts have faced during the past 10 years.
He said the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District’s enrollment has decreased by about 300 students, and the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School District’s enrollment has decreased by about 150 students.
The high school district has lost about $1.7 million in revenue during the past 10 years, and the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District has lost about $3.1 million during that same time period.
“That has had a negative influence on our revenue streams, which is why we’re looking at exceeding our revenue limits,” Gottinger said.
George Chironis, business administrator for Lake Geneva schools, said residents in both would not experience an increase in their tax rate from the districts if the referendums are approved.
“The school districts have done a good job of managing finances and keeping tax rates in line,” Chironis said. “But we’re getting to a point where a referendum is needed.”
The high school district has made about $600,000 in staffing cuts for the 2020-2021 school year, and the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School District has made about $1.5 million in staffing reductions during the past year.
Gottinger said the districts also have not replaced employees who have retired to help reduce expenses.
Gottinger said, if the referendums are not approved, the districts may place them on the ballot again during a future election.
“I don’t think we would have a choice but to come back,” Gottinger said. “That’s a board decision, but that would be my recommendation. If we’re short on cash, we’re short on cash. If our facilities need to be upgraded, they need to be upgraded.”
Gottinger said the district plans to post information about the referendums on its website and host public informational meetings regarding the referendums.
“We will do the best we can and get the information out the best we can,” Gottinger said.
