Watch now: Lake Geneva schools officials discuss need for referendums

Badger High School Principal Jennifer Straus said the roof often leaks and needs to be replaced.

“This is probably the number one area of concern that we’re working on to repair,” Straus said. “I think (the referendum) speaks to the need of some safety things when it comes to our bleachers, but to also make sure our roofs aren’t leaking.”

Holly Eckola, director of marketing and communications, said the main gymnasium bleachers need to be replaced, because they do not include any railings and they are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Eckola said many people visit the gym to attend sporting and community events, and they have difficulty walking up and down the bleachers.

“Our bleachers are not safe to get up. They are the old, original bleachers,” Eckola said. “We have community members who can’t sit anywhere but the front row to community events— sports and non-sports.”

Athletic Director James Kluge said the gymnasium floor needs to be replaced, because it has several holes— which he refers to as “dead spots.”