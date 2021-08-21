Watch now: Lake Geneva's Topsy Turvy Brewery celebrates one year making beers, seltzers

“It varies. We have rock, light rock, country or a DJ,” Remke said. “It’s always solid. We always try to keep it family friendly.”

Community participationThe brewery also participates in several community events including the German DAS Fest USA, which was held Aug. 13 through Aug. 15 at the Walworth County Fairgrounds.

Balsley said they also plan to participate in Lake Geneva’s Oktoberfest, which is set for Oct. 9 and Oct. 10, and they plan to offer live music at the brewery during the evenings of Oktoberfest.

She said they are working with the Abbey Resort in Fontana to host special beer events in the future.

“There’s always so much going on here especially during the summer,” Balsley said. “We’re lucky to be able to be a part of it and take part in it.”

Challenging yearRemke said even though he is pleased with the support the brewery has received during the past year, there has been some challenges with the coronavirus.

He said, initially, they had to limit the number of customers they could allow inside the brewery because of the virus.