Watch now: Lake Geneva's Topsy Turvy Brewery celebrates one year making beers, seltzers

Topsy Turvy Brewery has been quenching customers’ thirsts with craft beers and hard seltzers for more than a year now.
The brewery, 727 Geneva St. in Lake Geneva, opened its outdoor patio area to customers in July 2020, then the indoor taproom was completed and made available to patrons in late October.
The brewery is located in the former First Baptist Church.
Since that time, the brewery has offered handcrafted ales, lagers, stouts, IPAs, hard seltzers and seasonal drinks to thirsty customers.
Terry Remke, sales manager, said he is pleased with the support that the brewery has received from the community during the past year.
“It’s something the town needed, and we’re glad we’re here,” Remke said. “Everyone has been supportive of us. As long as we do a good job, we’re going to be around another 100 years— we hope.”
The beers and hard seltzers are manufactured in the lower level of the brewery.
Justin Kirsch, brew master, said it can take about a month to manufacture a batch of beer, depending on the type of beer that is being produced.
Kirsch said even though it is a lot of work, he enjoys manufacturing the different types of beers for the brewery.
“It’s much more fun than selling insurance like I use to do,” Kirsch said.
Brew master Justin Kirsch of Topsy Turvy Brewery in Lake Geneva checks on the process of batch of brewing beer.
Ashleigh Balsley, manager, said the brewery tries to offer different types of beers on a regular basis. She said more beer flavors are being planned for the upcoming months.
“It’s a very small system. It’s a three-barrel system, so that’s another reason our beer is changing very often,” Balsley said. “So you never know what you’re going to quite walk into when you come here. It’s not a bad thing.”
Balsley said the brewery’s two most popular brand of beers are the Stella Nova Hazy IPA and Lake Path Blonde Ale. She said six-pack cans are available for both brands of beers.
“You can take them to go with you, you can take them on a boat,” Balsley said. “You can enjoy your barbecues with our beers.”
More than just beerBesides beer, Topsy Turvy Brewery also offers sausage and beef jerky from Lake Geneva Country Meats and cheese curds from Hill Valley Dairy in Lake Geneva, as well as locally produced pretzels, potato chips and popcorn.
Topsy Turvy Brewery staff members have provided crafted beers and hard seltzers for thirsty customers for more than a year
Topsy Turvy Brewery staff members, from left, Terry Remke, Ashleigh Balsley, Elizabeth Quinn and Justin Kirsch enjoy providing craft beer and hard seltzers to customers.
“Everything we do in here, we try to keep it from Wisconsin, from the chips to the cheese curds,” Remke said. “We’re growing as we go along.”
The brewery features live music on Friday nights and is set to offer live music on Saturday nights in the near future.
“It varies. We have rock, light rock, country or a DJ,” Remke said. “It’s always solid. We always try to keep it family friendly.”
Community participationThe brewery also participates in several community events including the German DAS Fest USA, which was held Aug. 13 through Aug. 15 at the Walworth County Fairgrounds.
Balsley said they also plan to participate in Lake Geneva’s Oktoberfest, which is set for Oct. 9 and Oct. 10, and they plan to offer live music at the brewery during the evenings of Oktoberfest.
She said they are working with the Abbey Resort in Fontana to host special beer events in the future.
“There’s always so much going on here especially during the summer,” Balsley said. “We’re lucky to be able to be a part of it and take part in it.”
Challenging yearRemke said even though he is pleased with the support the brewery has received during the past year, there has been some challenges with the coronavirus.
He said, initially, they had to limit the number of customers they could allow inside the brewery because of the virus.
“It hurt, because we were only able to have up to 60 people in here, and we have seating for up to 218,” Remke said. “So we had to give up space, but people understood. We went for it, and it worked out for the best.”
Remke said they still have some safety measures in place, such as placing the tables six feet a part and only allowing a certain number of customers to sit at a table at a time because of the recent increase in COVID cases.
“With COVID coming back, that’s a little spooky,” Remke said. “We still have tables far enough apart. We’re still following the rules. We want to stay safe.”
Topsy Turvy Brewery is open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday.
For more information, visit www.TopsyTurvyBrewery.com.