Watch now: Lakeland School student athletes receive proper send-off to state Special Olympics event

Lakeland School student athletes received a proper send-off to the Special Olympics Wisconsin 50th Celebration Games, July 29.

Seventeen students from Lakeland School, W3905 County Road NN in Elkhorn, are participating in the Wisconsin Special Olympics competition, which is being held July 29 through July 31 at Carroll University in Waukesha.

Ten of the students will be participating in swimming, and seven will be competing in track and field.

Lakeland School Principal Trish McCullough said she is pleased with the number of students who will be participating in this year's state competition.

"We're sending a good number of kids this year, especially with COVID going on," McCullough said. "This is a good bunch of kids going."

The students qualified for the state competition by participating in local events and submitting their scores. The students who have the highest scores in their event qualify to participate in the state competition.

McCullough said the students have been preparing for the state competition for about a year.

"They had to submit their scores virtually through the past year," McCullough said. "So we're really excited that they can send then in person."

Lakeland School officials conducted a send-off event for the students, July 29. The student athletes were named and then participated in a "torch run" with representatives from the Walworth County Sheriff's Office around the school's gymnasium.

The students then boarded a school bus and were escorted down County Road NN to Downtown Elkhorn by the Walworth County Sheriff's office before heading to the state competition.

Undersheriff Dave Gerber said he enjoys honoring the students who are participating in the event.

"We're proud to do this. It's an annual event," Gerber said. "We're proud to show support for the athletes here. I wish them the best of luck at the state games."

Gerber said many Elkhorn residents enjoy watching the athletes heading out to the competition.

"A lot of people will come out and wish them the best of luck as they head out to the summer games this weekend," Gerber said.

McCullough said she plans to attend the event June 30 to watch the students compete.

"It's inspiring to watch them compete," McCullough said. "It's neat to see them use all their skills to work toward a goal like relays or the skills that they worked on for that whole year."

McCullough said participating in Special Olympic events help the students develop life skills.

"It teaches them teamwork. It also teaches them how to follow a schedule, follow directions, how to be a team player," McCullough said. "It really helps their skills in life, self esteem and pride in their school and in themselves."

Lakeland School serves students with disabilities and has an enrollment of about 200 students.