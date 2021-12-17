Watch now: Large fire in Spring Prairie by Shaver's General Store

Fire crews from around the area have responded to a fire in Spring Prairie by the intersection of Highway 120 and Highway 11. That is the intersection where Shaver's General Store is located. A person at Shaver's answered the phone and said the fire was next door. The call came in around 9:30 a.m.
The area is closed off to traffic, with all vehicles detoured around the area. A sheriff's deputy blocking off the road said no one, including media, could get closer because they are concerned about the fire being so close to a gas station.