 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking topical alert

Watch now: Large fire in Spring Prairie by Shaver's General Store

Large Spring Prairie fire

Smoke can be seen from around the area, coming from a structure near the intersection of Highway 120 and Highway 11. 

 STEPHANIE JONES

Fire crews from around the area have responded to a fire in Spring Prairie by the intersection of Highway 120 and Highway 11. That is the intersection where Shaver's General Store is located. A person at Shaver's answered the phone and said the fire was next door. The call came in around 9:30 a.m. 

The area is closed off to traffic, with all vehicles detoured around the area. A sheriff's deputy blocking off the road said no one, including media, could get closer because they are concerned about the fire being so close to a gas station.  

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Many dead, villages ‘smashed’ as Typhoon Rai batters Philippines