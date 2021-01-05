Watch now: Linn residents reinstate village powers after November upheaval

LINN — Applause erupted throughout the Town of Linn fire station as village powers were renewed to the town through a landslide vote, undoing a resolution to eliminate the town’s ability to manage land and maintain a five person board.
About 120 Town of Linn residents gathered in the fire station during a Jan. 4 special meeting to undo a series of resolutions limiting town powers and cutting trustee wages, and many more participated online.
The resolutions limiting town powers were made by a group of about 30 residents during the town’s Nov.17 annual meeting, coming as a surprise to many residents and town supervisors alike.
During annual town meetings, residents may put forth continuing resolutions, which if within the public’s legal capability, can be passed by majority vote regardless of the number of residents in attendance.
Resolutions approved by majority vote during the annual meeting cut salaries supervisors and the chairman from $5,000 a year to $3,000 a year, increased the town clerk salary from $40,000 a year to $55,000 a year and rescinded all village powers from the town.
News of the resolutions spurred 277 residents to participate virtually and in-person in the Dec. 17 portion of the annual meeting and vote to revisit the resolutions during the Jan. 4 special meeting.
Town of Linn residents overwhelmingly voted to schedule the special meeting to reconsider the resolutions during a Dec. 17 continuation of the Nov. 17 meeting.
All of the resolutions approved during the Nov. 17 meeting were undone through popular vote during the Jan. 4 meeting, with little explanation given as to why they were passed originally.
Throughout the special meeting, multiple residents requested that electors who pushed forward the original resolutions share their reasoning for eliminating the village powers, but even though some residents who had motioned or seconded the resolutions were in attendance, none chose to speak.
“I would just like to hear from someone who put the resolution forward as to why as an elector what is the benefit to me as an elector to have this resolution stand and not change it,” Amy Laughlin, a Town of Linn resident, said during the meeting.
After no one stepped forward to speak, a similar remark was made by Town of Linn resident Marshall Smith, who asked the board to give another opportunity to anyone who voted in favor of the resolutions to offer an explanation why.
Another opportunity was given to the crowd for elaboration but no residents came forward.
“Thank you for asking, I think that says volumes,” Marshall said afterwards.
The only explanation for why chairperson and supervisor salaries were lowered came from supervisor Kathy Leith, who said she had aligned the resolution with state statues before it was presented at the annual meeting. She said the resolution to reduce salaries was meant to better align board salaries with those of other municipalities.
“This was just their way of evening things out across the board,”
No explanation regarding the elimination of village powers was offered during the meeting.
Without village powers, the town no longer had the ability to control land use and zoning decisions, placing the responsibility for such matter on Walworth County officials.
Special counsel for the town of Linn, Hector de la Mora, said during a Dec. 17 continuation of the annual meeting that relying on county guidance for zoning, land use and building code matter could be an expensive and time-consuming venture.
Under Wisconsin State statutes, a town without village powers may only have three supervisors, meaning two supervisor positions would have been eliminated following April elections if the resolution had remained.
Former town supervisor David Bolloweg called into the Jan. 4 meeting pleading with residents to return village powers to the town and maintain a five-person board.
Bolloweg was on the town board when the Town of Linn first gained village powers and said it was an important change to protect the town from annexation and to ensure important decisions do not fall on just a few supervisors.
He said having a three-person board allows too much power and sway to fall in the hands of just one or two people.
“Please whatever you do, do not go back to that era,” he said.
During the Jan. 4 meeting, the resolution to restore village powers was passed with 152 votes in favor and 3 against, the resolution to maintain board salaries passed with 136 in favor and none against, and the resolution to maintain the town clerk salary passed with 124 in favor and 4 against.
the town’s special counsel said during the meeting if residents ever wish to remove village powers by resolution again, they will now have to surpass the 152 votes tallied to establish them.
“If at any future point in time the electors wish to modify that arrangement there will be clear benchmark as to how many votes have to be obtained to change from village powers back to town powers,” he said.
Editors note: The Town of Linn also includes property on the north shore of Geneva Lake in addition to property on the southern portion of the lake. Information about the town was incorrect in an earlier edition.