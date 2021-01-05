Watch now: Linn residents reinstate village powers after November upheaval

Bolloweg was on the town board when the Town of Linn first gained village powers and said it was an important change to protect the town from annexation and to ensure important decisions do not fall on just a few supervisors.

He said having a three-person board allows too much power and sway to fall in the hands of just one or two people.

“Please whatever you do, do not go back to that era,” he said.

During the Jan. 4 meeting, the resolution to restore village powers was passed with 152 votes in favor and 3 against, the resolution to maintain board salaries passed with 136 in favor and none against, and the resolution to maintain the town clerk salary passed with 124 in favor and 4 against.

the town’s special counsel said during the meeting if residents ever wish to remove village powers by resolution again, they will now have to surpass the 152 votes tallied to establish them.

“If at any future point in time the electors wish to modify that arrangement there will be clear benchmark as to how many votes have to be obtained to change from village powers back to town powers,” he said.