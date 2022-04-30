Watch now: Mayor Charlene Klein sworn in to her second term

Charlene Klein has officially begun her second term as Lake Geneva’s mayor.

Klein was sworn into her second term during a city council reorganizational meeting, April 19.

She defeated challenger Todd Krause during the April 5 spring election. Klein received 907 votes, and Krause received 858 votes during the election.

Klein said she is looking forward to serving another term as mayor.

“I’m so proud and honored to have the opportunity to serve the city for another two years,” she said.

Klein first was elected mayor during the spring 2020 election by defeating then incumbent Tom Hartz.

Klein’s first term began during the start of the coronavirus. She thanked city officials for working together to help Lake Geneva get through the pandemic.

“Two years ago, I stood before you to tell everyone to care for themselves, their families and their neighbors, as we prepared to weather the coming storm of the pandemic,” Klein said. “Not only did we weather that storm, but with great teamwork we made progress with the city financially and otherwise.”

Also during the meeting, incumbent aldermen Tim Dunn, Mary Jo Fesenmaier and Joan Yunker, along with newcomer Cindy Yager, were sworn into the city council.

Each candidate ran unopposed during the spring election.

Yager said she is looking forward to serving her first term as a Lake Geneva alderman. She is replacing Cindy Flower, who decided to not seek re-election. This will be Yager’s first elected position.

“It’s a new venture, so I’m excited to play my role,” she said.

Yager has served as the director of career and opportunities for the Delavan-Darien School District and has held administrator positions for school districts in Illinois and Indiana.

She said she feels her past work experience will help be an effective member of the city council.

“After living in the city since 2007, I’ve noticed many issues that I could probably assist with and hopefully help my district relay their needs to the city council,” Yager said.

City Attorney Dan Draper was sworn into another term during the meeting. Draper ran unopposed.

During the meeting, Alderman Richard Hedlund was elected as the city council’s president.

“We didn’t give you a chance to say no,” Klein told Hedlund.

Alderman Ken Howell was elected the council’s vice president.

The aldermen also unanimously approved Klein’s appointments to the council’s standing committees.

Howell, Yunker, Fesenmaier, Hedlund and John Halverson were appointed to the finance, licensing & regulation committee.

Hedlund, Dunn, Howell, Halverson and Yager were appointed to the personnel committee.

The piers, harbors & lakefront committee will include Shari Straube, Yunker, Howell, Hedlund and Dunn.

Halverson, Fesenmaier, Hedlund, Dunn and Yunker were selected to the public works committee.

The board of review will include City Clerk Lane Kropf, Yunker, Halverson, Dunn, Howell, Hedlund and Klein.

