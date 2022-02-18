Watch now: Milwaukee Bucks Mascot "Bango" visits Reek Elementary School students

Students at Reek Elementary School welcomed a surprise guest to their school on Friday, Feb. 18.

Milwaukee Bucks mascot "Bango" visited the students during a special assembly on Friday afternoon. During his visit, "Bango" performed stunts, threw out T-shirts and other prizes to the students, and took photos with students and staff. The students also were treated to cake and cupcakes that included the Milwaukee Bucks logo.

"Bango's" visit was organized by Diane and Richard Terry, who have a child who attends Reek Elementary School.

Diane Terry said she and her husband organized the visit to reward the students for their hard work this year.

"They've earned it this year," Diane Terry said. "It brings some magic. The Bucks are special. Our family is happy to do it."

Diane Terry said she was able to schedule "Bongo's" visit with the Milwaukee Buck's online. She was excited when she learned that "Bongo" would be able to visit the school.

"What a nice community partner, and they're not local," Diane Terry said. "It's far for them to travel to do all of this, and they had a game last night, too."

"Bongo" initially was set to visit the students, Feb. 14, during the students' lunch hour but that visit was cancelled and was rescheduled for Feb. 18, with "Bongo" being a special guest for the students.

Diane Terry said she is pleased with how "Bango" entertained and interacted with the students and is thankful that he was able to visit.

"It's truly invaluable to have the Buck's presence in our community," Diane Terry said. "People who live far away may not have the opportunity to see the Bucks, but we support them and this was just a wonderful thing they approved to come out and join us."

After the assembly, several of the students asked Diane Terry if "Bongo" was going to return for another visit.

"A lot of them said, 'Please, bring him back again,' 'This was so great,' 'It was fun,'" Diane Terry said. "A couple of the kids asked me if I could have him come to their house to see their mom and dad."

