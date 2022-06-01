Watch now: New storybook trail unveiled along Four Seasons Nature Preserve

Students from Jill Lorenzi’s fifth-grade class at St. Francis de Sales School worked with members of Lake Geneva’s Avian Committee to complete a storybook trail for the Four Seasons Nature Preserve, N1889 County Highway H in the Town of Bloomfield.

The illustrated story is about a family of purple martins who are trying to find their perfect home. The story is posted in nine stations along a trail of the nature preserve and includes information about some of the plants and wildlife located in the preserve as well as suggested activities for children.

The students and members of the avian committee unveiled the storybook trail to the public, May 26. The fifth-grade students took a group of first-grade students along the trail to help them read the story and participate in the suggested activities.

Carol Zimmermann, avian committee member, said the purpose of the storybook trail is to help people learn about wildlife that can be found in the Lake Geneva area and to encourage people to visit the nature preserve.

“We said we wanted something that will inspire young leaders, like first graders, to go out to Four Seasons and learn about the environment and the animals and the birds and migratory birds and why they are so important,” Zimmermann said.

The students began working on the project in February, conducting research about purple martins and other species of birds while developing ideas for their story.

Kelley Happ, avian committee member, said the project was a valuable learning experience for the students.

“This was their capstone project. They put in a lot of time and a lot of research into their story,” Happ said. “They had a group of authors and a group of artists, then they had a group that came up with the facts and the activities. They really worked together as a team on this.”

Lorenzi told the students that she is proud with the amount of work they put into the project.

“You rose up to the challenge and far exceeded it, and you are the hope for our future,” Lorenzi said. “The commitment these fifth graders exhibited gives us hope for our future.”

This is the second year students in Lorenzi’s class and the avian committee worked on a storybook trail for the nature preserve.

Zimmermann said the storybook trail helped to attract many people to the Four Seasons Nature Preserve last year.

“A lot of people came and it was the first time a lot of people saw the park,” Zimmermann said. “There’s so many native plants and so many things to inspire people to do things out in their yard, so it’s great.”

Zimmermann said, next year, the avian committee plans to apply for a grant to purchase more permanent signs for the storybook trail.

“These are a little hard to maintain and the committee does the maintenance, but we want something where we can swap out the stories more easily,” Zimmermann said.

