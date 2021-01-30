Watch now: Noure's Rug Gallery not closing; moving to premier spot in Fancy Fair and making changes

Noure’s Oriental Rug Gallery will be moving to a new location, but the business will not be moving very far.
The downtown Lake Geneva business— which is located inside Fancy Fair Mall, 830 W. Main St.— is moving into a new location in the mall, the space that previously was occupied by Galerie Matisse and Matisse Too.
The 3,600-square-foot space became available after Robert Skibitzki, former Galerie Matisse and Fancy Fair Mall owner, decided to retire.
Dari Nateghi, co-owner of Noure’s Oriental Rug Gallery, said he has been wanting to locate his business to the former Galerie Matisse site— which is located in the front of the mall— for many years.
Nateghi said he decided to take over the location once it became available.
“It was a unique opportunity with the Skibitzki’s retiring,” Nateghi said. “We just took advantage of it and saw it as a viable business that we could make even better.”
Nateghi with the new location, besides Oriental rugs, he also plans to sell artwork, furniture and antique items. He said some of the artwork will be left over from Galerie Matisse, while other artwork will be pieces that he recently acquired.
Along with a new location and more products, Nateghi said he also plans to change the name of the business to Gallery LG.
He said Noure’s Oriental Rugs had some of the same customers as Galerie Matisse, so he expects the business will receive a positive response in its new location.
“We think it’s going to be amazing,” Nateghi said. “We’ve had a lot of phone calls already from people wanting to come into the gallery and look around.”
Nateghi said he plans to officially open the business in its new location March 1, but may host a “soft opening” during Winterfest, which will be held from Feb. 3 through Feb. 7 in downtown Lake Geneva.
“We don’t want to miss out on that traffic,” Nateghi said of Winterfest.
Kirk Booher, owner of Fancy Fair Mall, said he feels the former Galerie Matisse space is an ideal location for Nateghi’s business, because it will allow him to offer more products and to be located in the front of the mall.
“It’s a signature space,” Booher said. “He’s a signature tenant, and with the expansion that he’s talking about, I think it’s going to be amazing.”
Nateghi said he also plans to host wine and cheese receptions and other community events at the business.
“We’re excited to do a lot of promotional events and charity events and things like that,” he said.
Nateghi has spent the past several weeks painting walls, hanging artwork and adjusting the lighting to prepare the business for its new location.
“I’m working hard,” he said.
Booher said he is impressed with the work that has been done to the former Galerie Matisse space, so far.
“It’s looking good in here,” Booher said. “I can’t wait to see the rest of this when he’s done.”
Nateghi had previously considered closing the business after the holiday season, but he said many customers encouraged him to remain in business.
“With the expansion and adding a new product line, we think it’s going to be very viable,” Nateghi said. “Fancy Fair Mall is the place to be in Lake Geneva.”
Booher said he is excited that Nateghi has decided to remain in business and to stay in the Fancy Fair Mall.
“We’re excited that they’re committing to us,” Booher said. “With their expanded product line, I think it’s going to be just a really interesting and really popular shop for Lake Geneva.”
Nateghi’s father, Noureddin Nateghi-Asli, opened the business in Fancy Fair Mall about 42 years ago. The business also has a location in the Merchandise Mart in Chicago.
Nateghi said Fancy Fair Mall has proven to be a quality location for Noure’s Oriental Rugs during the past 42 years.
“Anywhere where you can stay in business, I think it’s a good location,” Nateghi said. “Lake Geneva is a wonderful place to have a family and to have a business.”
Booher said he is looking for a tenant to occupy the former Noure’s Oriental Rugs space when Nateghi moves his business to its new location. He said several potential tenants have expressed an interest already.
Booher purchased Fancy Fair Mall from Skibitzki, Nov. 13, 2020 for about $1.8 million.
He said several types of businesses including a deli, pet supply store, home furnishing store and canning goods store have indicated that they would like to locate to the mall.
Booher said he also is working with an architect to upgrade the front facade of the mall, which he hopes will be completed by late May.
“The level of activity we have been experiencing is really incredible,” Booher said.
Nateghi said he and the other tenants are excited about the plans Booher has for Fancy Fair Mall.
“I know all the small business owners in the mall are really excited at the new things that Kirk wants to do,” Nateghi said. “We’re all in favor of it, and hopefully the city helps us to promote the businesses and to get things going.”