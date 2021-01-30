Watch now: Noure's Rug Gallery not closing; moving to premier spot in Fancy Fair and making changes

Nateghi said Fancy Fair Mall has proven to be a quality location for Noure’s Oriental Rugs during the past 42 years.

“Anywhere where you can stay in business, I think it’s a good location,” Nateghi said. “Lake Geneva is a wonderful place to have a family and to have a business.”

Booher said he is looking for a tenant to occupy the former Noure’s Oriental Rugs space when Nateghi moves his business to its new location. He said several potential tenants have expressed an interest already.

Booher purchased Fancy Fair Mall from Skibitzki, Nov. 13, 2020 for about $1.8 million.

He said several types of businesses including a deli, pet supply store, home furnishing store and canning goods store have indicated that they would like to locate to the mall.

Booher said he also is working with an architect to upgrade the front facade of the mall, which he hopes will be completed by late May.

“The level of activity we have been experiencing is really incredible,” Booher said.

Nateghi said he and the other tenants are excited about the plans Booher has for Fancy Fair Mall.