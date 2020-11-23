Watch now: Once injured Geneva Lake area bald eagle takes flight, released back into wild

FONTANA — A bald eagle, which faced life-threatening injuries and lead poisoning in October, has been released at Big Foot Country Club after recovering from its ailments while being treated at the Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital.
The bald eagle, estimated to be a male of about 5-years-old, took a few moments after its crate was opened before spreading its wings and soaring off to a tree top where it rested before flying off into a wooded section of the country club.
The eagle was first taken in by the nonprofit wildlife hospital in the Town of Geneva on Oct. 10 after receiving calls about the injured bird seen on the lawn of a Fontana resident.
While the bald eagle was found to have sustained no fractures, staff members at Fellow Mortals took X-ray images of the bird and found it did sustain serious impact trauma which caused internal bleeding in its lungs.
Yvonne Wallace Blane, director of rehabilitation for Fellow Mortals, said the exact cause of the injury remains unknown but suspects they may be the result of the eagle being struck by a vehicle or boat.
“When he came in he had labored breathing, he had blood in his lungs and had a lot of healing to do on top of the lead poisoning,” she said.
Upon bringing the eagle in for recovery, wildlife hospital staff members discovered the eagle had high levels of lead in its blood stream, potentially from ingesting other animals with lead poisoning like fish, other birds or even a deceased deer. It is possible animals may receive lead poisoning after being shot with a lead shot or after ingesting a lead fishing sinker.
Blane said lead poisoning can damage an animal’s internal organs and digestive track, as well as hamper an animals ability or judgement, which may contributed to the eagle’s inability to avoid a moving vehicle.
According to the wildlife hospital, the eagle had a lead-blood level of 2,200 micrograms per deciliter, where an acceptable level would only be .3 micrograms per deciliter.
The eagle underwent a chemical treatment with a drug which binds heavy metals in the blood so they can be filtered through the kidneys, according to wildlife hospital staff members.
By the end of its treatment, the eagle’s lead-blood levels had returned to below .3 micrograms per deciliter.
Jessica Massaro Nass, an advanced wildlife rehabilitator for Fellow Mortals, said the group was fortunate to have found the eagle when they did. She said lead poisoning can severely impact animals causing them to lose weight and strength, but that the eagle was still at a healthy weight when treatment began.
She added if it had not been brought to Fellow Mortals so soon into the poisoning, outlooks for the animal may have been less fortunate.
“As awful as it sounds, it was a blessing he was clipped by a car,” Nass said.
The rescued eagle was kept inside as it recovered and received medicine before being moved to an outdoor containment on Nov. 3 and beginning flight again on Nov. 6.
A Nov. 20 announcement on the Fellow Mortals Facebook page stating the eagle was nearing release received an outpouring of support for the wildlife hospital’s work and over 550 likes as of Nov. 23.
Blane said Big Foot Country Club was selected as a location to release the bald eagle because it was saved from Fontana and likely knew the area.
“If we have a mature animal, we usually do try to get them home unless we know it’s dangerous,” she said.
Blane thanked the public for its generous donations to help support the costly treatment and maintenance of the eagle, which she said between medical and food costs could reach about $1,000 each day.
She said she hopes the close-call will encourage hunters and fishers to stop using lead sinkers or buckshot, which can cause lead poisoning among animals.
