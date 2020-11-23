Watch now: Once injured Geneva Lake area bald eagle takes flight, released back into wild

She added if it had not been brought to Fellow Mortals so soon into the poisoning, outlooks for the animal may have been less fortunate.

“As awful as it sounds, it was a blessing he was clipped by a car,” Nass said.

The rescued eagle was kept inside as it recovered and received medicine before being moved to an outdoor containment on Nov. 3 and beginning flight again on Nov. 6.

A Nov. 20 announcement on the Fellow Mortals Facebook page stating the eagle was nearing release received an outpouring of support for the wildlife hospital’s work and over 550 likes as of Nov. 23.

Blane said Big Foot Country Club was selected as a location to release the bald eagle because it was saved from Fontana and likely knew the area.

“If we have a mature animal, we usually do try to get them home unless we know it’s dangerous,” she said.

Blane thanked the public for its generous donations to help support the costly treatment and maintenance of the eagle, which she said between medical and food costs could reach about $1,000 each day.