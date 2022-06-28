Watch now: Pro golfer Paige Spiranac opens Geneva National Resort's new 'Dance Floor' putting course just outside Lake Geneva

The Dance Floor has opened at the Geneva National Resort & Club.

However instead of swinging your hips, on this particular dance floor people will be swinging their golf clubs.

Representatives from Geneva National Resort & Club, 1221 Geneva National Ave. South, have opened The Dance Floor putting golf course next to the Geneva National Clubhouse, overlooking the Arnold Palmer Golf Course.

The Himalayas-style putting course includes 27 holes, fire features, a bocce ball court and onsite taco bar and cantina.

An opening event was held at the putting course, June 27, which included famed professional golfer Paige Spiranac playing a round with course designer Craig Haltom and four sweepstakes winners.

Haltom said Glen Murray, general manager for Destination Geneva National, presented the idea of designing a putting course near the clubhouse about two years ago.

He said the project was started in the fall of 2021 and completed this spring. Haltom is excited the putting course is now open and available for use.

“It was only 60 days ago that it was just dirt,” Haltom said. “We sodded it and everything, and I can’t believe it.”

Haltom said he is pleased with the design of the course and the number of people who attended the opening event.

“It’s great. It’s turned out so well,” Haltom said. “People seem to be having a great time. We’re happy.”

Murray said The Dance Floor offers amenities that both golfers and non-golfers can enjoy.

“We hope people who don’t golf at all will find something interesting out here,” Murray said.

GL Chambers, owner of Geneva National Resort and Club, said he is looking forward to using the course with his two children. He hopes the putting course will help attract more people to the resort.

“I really envision myself as making this my stop where I can hang out in a fun environment and have fun with my kids,” Chambers said. “It’s another step forward for our resort. This is just another way for us to move into the next chapter of making this a visitor destination.”

Murray thanked Spiranac for attending the event and helping to promote the opening of the putting course.

“It’s certainly been the most successful marketing campaign of my life,” Murray told Spiranac. “Your message in getting the word out nationally has really meant a lot to Geneva National, so we’re grateful for your partnership.”

After her round of golf with Haltom and sweepstakes winners, Spiranac said she enjoyed playing on the course.

“I didn’t get any hole in ones, but I would possibly play it again,” Spiranac told a group of fans.

Other golf amenities that are offered at Geneva National Resort and Club include the Arnold Palmer Golf Course, Gary Player Course and Lee Trevino Golf Course.

