Watch now: Producing a mini-commercial on Facebook

Let’s be honest, we all use social media. Whether you love or hate the platform, it doesn’t matter. The fact is, we all use it.
Video on Facebook, and online in general, is becoming more prevalent and more engaging. In 2020, internet video traffic accounted for 80 percent of all consumer internet usage? This has increased the total time spent online throughout the country.
Consumers are taking notice of videos on Facebook — whether it’s clip of a model wearing a fashionable jacket, or a compelling video of a vacuum cleaning a filthy floor — and these types of posts are driving engagement. In turn, so have marketing professionals, and they are turning more to video to reach consumers. Visuals — photos and videos — help consumers make buying decisions.
At the Wisconnvalley Media Group, we offer a simple tool for businesses to reach potential customers combining the power of Facebook and video. When a business owner broadcasts a sponsored Facebook live video on our news sites they can reach a massive and engaged audience. The way we see it, 75 million people in the U.S. watch videos online every day, so shouldn't a business owner use that to their advantage. I like to call it: “A Mini-Commercial.” This includes:
• A 3-10 minute video at the time and place of a businesses choosing.
• The video can be on any topic.
• We provide total transparency. We can provide analytics from the viewership and engagement of our video.
• Archive capability to use on your business website and social platforms.
• Additional boosts from our marketing team to help a video trend.
Why should you do a Facebook live on our pages? The Kenosha News has more than 59,000 followers, The Racine Journal Times has more than 27,000 followers and the Lake Geneva Regional News has more than 11,000 followers.
We also can provide the video to the business owner after publication. Adding a video to a landing page can increase conversions by 80 percent and viewers retain 95 percent of a message when it is in the form of a video. I like those odds, do you?
Our team at Wisconn Valley Media Group is ready to help you decide if Facebook Live or another digital tactic is a good choice to achieve your marketing goals. If you are interested in learning more about this tactic, contact me at Lauren.Sturycz@lee.net or call me at 262-656-6255.