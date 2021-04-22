 Skip to main content
Watch now: Re-elected Lake Geneva aldermen sworn in during re-organizational meeting
Lake Geneva aldermen and officials pose for a photo

Lake Geneva officials and aldermen pose for a photo after the city council's re-organizational meeting, April 20. Pictured front row from left, City Clerk Lana Kropf, Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier, Mayor Charlene Klein, Alderwoman Joan Yunker and Alderman Tim Dunn; back row from left, City Administrator Dave Nord, Alderwoman Shari Straube, Alderman John Halverson, Alderman Ken Howell, Alderman Richard Hedlund and City Attorney Dan Draper. 

 Dennis Hines

Four re-elected Lake Geneva aldermen have officially been sworn into their next terms.

Aldermen Shari Straube, John Halverson, Richard Hedlund and Ken Howell were sworn in during the city council's re-organizational meeting April 20. 

The aldermen were re-elected to their city council seats during the April 6 spring election. Their terms are set to expire in 2023. 

Both Straube, District 1, and Howell, District 4, ran unopposed.

Halverson defeated challenger Ann Esarco to retain his District 2 seat during the election. Halverson received 162 votes, while Esarco obtained 134 votes during the election.

Halverson was first elected alderman in 2017, defeating then incumber Ted Horne. He ran unopposed in 2019.

Hedlund, District 3 alderman, defeated challenger Peg Esposito by three votes; receiving 171 votes while Esposito received 168 votes.

Hedlund was appointed city alderman in October 2014, filling out a term left vacant by Sturges Taggart who died that September. 

The April 6 election was the first time Hedlund had been challenged for his city council seat. He ran unopposed in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

During the re-organization meeting, Hedlund was re-elected as the city council's president by the other aldermen. 

Hedlund was nominated by Howell, while Halverson was nominated by Mary Jo Fesenmaier. Hedlund received six votes, while Halverson received two votes by secret ballot.

Halverson was re-elected as the council's vice president. He was nominated by Howell, and Fesenmaier was nominated by Alderman Tim Dunn.

Halverson received six votes, and Fesenmaier received two votes through a secret ballot. 

Mayor Charlene Klein thanked the aldermen for their service during the past year.

"You all have had a challenging year," Klein said. "We've had a lot of tough decisions to make. We appreciate your hard work and diligence to the city."

