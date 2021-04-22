Watch now: Re-elected Lake Geneva aldermen sworn in during re-organizational meeting

Four re-elected Lake Geneva aldermen have officially been sworn into their next terms.

Aldermen Shari Straube, John Halverson, Richard Hedlund and Ken Howell were sworn in during the city council's re-organizational meeting April 20.

The aldermen were re-elected to their city council seats during the April 6 spring election. Their terms are set to expire in 2023.

Both Straube, District 1, and Howell, District 4, ran unopposed.

Halverson defeated challenger Ann Esarco to retain his District 2 seat during the election. Halverson received 162 votes, while Esarco obtained 134 votes during the election.

Halverson was first elected alderman in 2017, defeating then incumber Ted Horne. He ran unopposed in 2019.

Hedlund, District 3 alderman, defeated challenger Peg Esposito by three votes; receiving 171 votes while Esposito received 168 votes.

Hedlund was appointed city alderman in October 2014, filling out a term left vacant by Sturges Taggart who died that September.

The April 6 election was the first time Hedlund had been challenged for his city council seat. He ran unopposed in 2015, 2017 and 2019.