Watch now: Ribfest crowd turnout reached 120,000, and the best ribs prize went to ...

Gaffey said he is thankful to the public for pushing the event to such prominence. He is optimistic about Ribfest’s future as patrons continue to spread the word.

“The public has really been the biggest thing,” Gaffey said. “People are willing to share a good experience.”

As the event grows, more barbecue enthusiasts travel to join the ranks of Ribfest competitors. 2021’s grand champion Thomas Green Jr. of Mr. Greens drove his food truck from Milwaukee to visit Ribfest for the first time this year. He was blown away by the turnout on Day One.

“They told me it was going to be slow,” Green Jr. said. “They call this slow, and that’s crazy.”

Green Jr. has been cooking barbecue since he was 10 years old, learning from his father’s side of the family. They never decided to start a restaurant, Green Jr. said, so he did it himself.

Mr. Greens’ ribs held the highest combined score across the people’s choice, best ribs, best sauce and kids’ choice categories. Scores were determined by the public vote, expert judges from the Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS) and the fairgrounds’ own panel of judges.

“It was the right choice,” Gaffey said. “I would drive 50 miles to go and eat at his place.”