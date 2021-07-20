Watch now: Ribfest crowd turnout reached 120,000, and the best ribs prize went to ...

Fairgrounds director Larry Gaffey was expecting a turnout of 80,000 people at this year’s Ribfest, hosted from Thursday, July 15 to Sunday, July 18.
By the end of the festival’s four days, Gaffey estimated that 120,000 people had come through to join in on the food and fun.
“Every year’s been record-breaking,” Gaffey said.
Patrons had their pick of award-winning barbecue from around the country, as well as live music, shopping and carnival rides. This year, Mr. Greens’ barbecue ribs took home the grand champion title.
Ribfest has gained a national reputation since it began in 2016. Gaffey said he planned the first Ribfest with the intention of generating revenue to help compensate for the costs involved in hosting the Walworth County Fair. He was inspired by a similar barbecue festival he attended in South Dakota.
Planning Ribfest is a year-long process, Gaffey said. The fair board carefully reviews applications from different barbecue companies across North America to curate the most delectable lineup for patrons.
Gaffey emphasized that much of Ribfest’s success is due to its relationship with the community. Local nonprofits and civic organizations volunteer their time helping with directing traffic, bartending, cleanup and more. Gaffey estimated that the fair board donated approximately $35,000 to local groups that were involved in 2019, including the Elkhorn Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce.
Gaffey said he is thankful to the public for pushing the event to such prominence. He is optimistic about Ribfest’s future as patrons continue to spread the word.
“The public has really been the biggest thing,” Gaffey said. “People are willing to share a good experience.”
As the event grows, more barbecue enthusiasts travel to join the ranks of Ribfest competitors. 2021’s grand champion Thomas Green Jr. of Mr. Greens drove his food truck from Milwaukee to visit Ribfest for the first time this year. He was blown away by the turnout on Day One.
“They told me it was going to be slow,” Green Jr. said. “They call this slow, and that’s crazy.”
Green Jr. has been cooking barbecue since he was 10 years old, learning from his father’s side of the family. They never decided to start a restaurant, Green Jr. said, so he did it himself.
Mr. Greens’ ribs held the highest combined score across the people’s choice, best ribs, best sauce and kids’ choice categories. Scores were determined by the public vote, expert judges from the Kansas City Barbecue Society (KCBS) and the fairgrounds’ own panel of judges.
“It was the right choice,” Gaffey said. “I would drive 50 miles to go and eat at his place.”
Seven years after starting Mr. Greens, Green Jr. found himself at Ribfest cooking for the biggest crowd he’d ever seen. He said his favorite part was getting to know his fellow barbecuers.