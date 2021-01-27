Watch now: Riviera YouTube video details the history of the icon

The history and memories of Lake Geneva’s Riviera building can now be viewed with the click of a mouse.
The Lake Geneva Communications Ad Hoc Committee has released its Riviera informational video, which can be viewed on the city’s website, www.cityoflakegeneva.com and by visiting www.YouTube.com and searching for the Riviera.
The seven-minute video is narrated by Kristin Stone, relator for Melges Real Estate, and includes historic information and photographs of the Riviera, as well as interviews with local historian Patrick Quinn and long-time resident Mary Sibbing who both share their memories of the Riviera.
James Roy Allen designed the Riviera in 1932, with the building being constructed during the early 1930’s, according to the video.
The initial use of the building is similar to what it is used for today.
The lower level featured shops and dressing rooms for visitors to Riviera Beach and was used as a launching area for boat cruise tours.
The upper level featured a ballroom, which hosted popular musicians of the big band era.
During the 1970’s, the upper ballroom was converted into a discotech called the Top Deck. The Top Deck eventually closed for business, but the upper level was still operated as a dance hall.
The building was remodeled during the early 1980’s, and the upstairs ballroom was used for wedding receptions, community events and social gatherings.
Quinn, in the video, discusses his childhood memories of the Riviera and talks about gathering outside the building with his friends as a teenager and listening to some of the musicians who were performing in the ballroom.
He also recalls receiving Louie Armstrong’s autograph, while the jazz legend was performing at the Riviera, which he still has today.
Quinn said his prom and several of his class reunions were held in the ballroom.
He said his uncle was one of the people who was involved with constructing the Riviera.
Sibbing said she and her husband, Municipal Judge Henry Sibbing, may have been one of the first couples who got married at the Riviera ballroom in July 1985.
Sibbing said she also helped organize many high school dances at the Riviera.
The video mentions that the historic building currently is undergoing a renovation project, which should be completed by summer and encourages viewers to complete a survey which has been posted on the city’s website.
The video was edited by Dieter Sturm of Sturm Videoworks, and photographs for the video were provided by Janet Ewing, director of the Geneva Lake Museum.
After watching, the city is asking the community to fill out an online survey www.cityoflakegeneva.com/