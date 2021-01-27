Watch now: Riviera YouTube video details the history of the icon

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The building was remodeled during the early 1980’s, and the upstairs ballroom was used for wedding receptions, community events and social gatherings.

Quinn, in the video, discusses his childhood memories of the Riviera and talks about gathering outside the building with his friends as a teenager and listening to some of the musicians who were performing in the ballroom.

He also recalls receiving Louie Armstrong’s autograph, while the jazz legend was performing at the Riviera, which he still has today.

Quinn said his prom and several of his class reunions were held in the ballroom.

He said his uncle was one of the people who was involved with constructing the Riviera.

Sibbing said she and her husband, Municipal Judge Henry Sibbing, may have been one of the first couples who got married at the Riviera ballroom in July 1985.

Sibbing said she also helped organize many high school dances at the Riviera.

The video mentions that the historic building currently is undergoing a renovation project, which should be completed by summer and encourages viewers to complete a survey which has been posted on the city’s website.