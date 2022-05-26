Watch now: Sounds of New Orleans-style jazz fills the air in Lake Geneva area

The sounds of New Orleans-style jazz filled the air of the Lake Geneva area this past weekend.
Lake Geneva Jazz Fest: Bash on the Bayou was held May 20 through May 22 at the Lake Geneva House of Music, N3241 County Road H in the Town of Geneva.
The event, which was hosted by the Wisconsin Valley Media Group, the parent company of the Lake Geneva Regional News, featured live jazz music, food and non-food vendors and children’s activities.
Music fans from throughout the area attended Lake Geneva Jazz Fest to take in the sounds of New Orleans-style jazz and to enjoy the festivities.
Kelly Wells, marketing and events manager for the Wisconsin Valley Media Group, said she is pleased with the quality of music that was presented during Lake Geneva Jazz Fest.
“I thought it was a great first year for an event that is brand new to the area,” Wells said. “There was a lot of talent from Badger High School to Charlie Wooton and ZydeFunk who came all the way from New Orleans and from everywhere in between. It showed off a lot of great talent in all spectrums of jazz music.”
Jason Gerber of Kenosha attended the event, May 20, with his wife, Christina Gerber, and son, Avery Gerber.
“I really didn’t know what to expect, but it got more of a crowd than I anticipated, so far, so good,” Jason Gerber said. “It’s something new on a Friday night.”
Jason Gerber said he decided to attend the festival to introduce his son to jazz music.
“It’s something different,” Jason Gerber said. “We figured we would expose the boy to it.”
Iris Bloede of Lake Geneva and her friend, Ian Huddleston of Lake Geneva, enjoyed the event while watching members of the Extra Crispy Brass Band perform, May 20.
“I love it,” Bloede said. “The music is really good.”
Leanne Pontarelli of Lake Geneva attended, May 20, with her daughter, Anne Pontarelli. Leanne Pontarelli said she is excited about a jazz-themed festival being held in the Lake Geneva area.
“I love jazz music,” Leanne Pontarelli said. “This is wonderful that we can have it here. I’ve been to Jazz Fest in New Orleans, and I’m ready for it here.”
Jazz Fest also received rave reviews from the participating vendors.
Jack Toy of Exterior Pros LLC said his company participated in the event to inform people about the products and services that his company offers. He said, besides having the opportunity to meet with potential clients, Jazz Fest also allowed him to listen to some quality jazz music.
“We’re excited to be here. The music is great,” Toy said. “It’s good food. It’s a good atmosphere. Everyone seems to be enjoying themselves.”
Jordan Bradford, co-owner of Salt & Kai in Lake Geneva, attended to present his business to potential summertime costumers. Bradford said, as part of the business, he and his wife, Kelsey Bradford, deliver popsicles and other frozen treats on a boat to the piers on Geneva Lake.
He said, besides meeting potential customers, he also enjoyed the festivities that Lake Geneva Jazz Fest had to offer.
“So far, so good,” Jordan Bradford said. “There’s great food, good music and good beer.”
