Watch now: State Superintendent tours Big Foot's 'model' Ag department

Looking outside Big Foot High School, you may not know that inside the students are raising fish to donate to the food pantry. There is also an animal lab for hands-on experience and an atrium filled with plants year-round.

The school’s agriscience program is model program for the state, said State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly who toured Big Foot High School’s program on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

She was there in honor of National FFA week and to see the program she had heard so much about.

Touring Big Foot’s science department Underly said, “I love it because it gets the wheels churning for sure.”

“Every kid should have the opportunities of these model programs … Big Foot’s ag program is heads and shoulders beyond others.”

The students in these programs are the future of our state, she said.

“Wisconsin has so much when you look at agriculture,” said Underly, whose family lives on a small hobby farm.

There is dairy and cheese, but also honey, cranberries, wine, maple syrup, and so much more, Underly said.

Lisa Konkel, head of Big Foot’s agriscience department, said the students in her class do much more than memorize facts.

They are able to have real life experiences. For instance, in the school’s animal lab there are rabbits, chickens, lambs and even a calf.

In one case, a calf in the lab had a hernia.

“The vet came in and did the whole surgery for the class. The kids were able to help participate. That was great,” Konkel said.

Another time, two tiny baby bunnies were together in a cage and one attacked the other, ripping its skin off.

When they found the rabbit, Konkel said, “Let’s learn from this. We pulled it (the rabbit) out and the kids took care of it.”

In addition to the animal lab, the school has a 400-gallon fish farm where the students raise fish. And in spring they raise plants in the greenhouse, learning both about the chemistry of the soil as well as the art of floral arrangements, along with so much more.

