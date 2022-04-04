Watch now: Take a look at the newly renovated Lake Geneva Public Library that opened April 4

The Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., has officially reopened to the public now that renovation work has been completed.

The library reopened Monday, April 4, at noon after it was closed for several months for renovation work.

Some of the renovations that have been completed to the library include expanded children's area, glass partitioned areas with views of Geneva Lake, new meeting/study rooms, expanded collection area for CDs and DVDs, new restrooms, new carpeting and updated heating, air conditioning and ventilation system.

An exterior patio area still needs to be completed, and some shelving still needs to be re-installed.

The library was operated out of the Lake Geneva City Hall building for several months during the time of the renovations.

The library is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Friday and Saturday; and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

For more information, visit www.lakegeneva.lib.wi.us.

