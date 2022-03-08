Watch now: Tommy Thompson speaks at UW-Whitewater on UW System farewell tour

Tommy Thompson, the former Republican governor of Wisconsin from 1986 until 2001, spoke at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in front of a group of reporters, students and faculty on Monday afternoon, March 7.

It was a part of farewell tour he began after announcing his resignation as the University of Wisconsin System President back in January of this year.

He took over as the University of Wisconsin System President on July 1, 2020. His final day in the role is scheduled to be Friday, March 18.

“I’m going around to all the campuses to say thank you to them for doing their teaching, providing education and the safety to our students by doing the vaccinations and the testing that I set up for all the campuses,” Thompson said. “They’ve all done that and we have been able to keep our campuses open. We have about 85% to 90% of students in-person.”

Thompson admitted that the COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on everyone, but he’s very pleased with leaving the position with schools in a lot better shape than when he came in.

“As of now, on all our comprehensive campuses, we don’t have one case of the virus,” he said. “I’m leaving on a high note. I came in during a pandemic and I’m leaving with no positive cases.”

He said that when he came into the position as president, they were in lockdown and he wanted that to change.

“I made the decision to open up on September 3, 2020,” Thompson said. “There was a lot of opposition to that, but I did it. I realized that I had to make sure that everyone was safe and healthy, so I set up a masking and testing program.”

That program worked so well, according to Thompson, that the federal government asked him to expand that program of testing college students into the communities around the state.

“I’m happy to report they gave me up to $50 million dollars to do that and we were able to do testing in all the communities on our campuses, we did the vaccinations and everything has worked out very nicely,” he said.

Thompson’s favorite thing about being the UW System President was opening up the campuses and he has no regrets.

“We were able to keep it open and keep it safe,” he said. “Having no cases (as of March 7) on any of our campuses is a record I’m very proud of. I believe we’re moving forward. I have been able to change a lot of things for the betterment of the Universities. When I came in, there were at least five Universities who were in financial trouble. I’m leaving with not one in financial trouble.”

