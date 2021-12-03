Watch now: Tree lighting ceremony returns to Barrett Memorial Library

Williams Bay's Christmas tree is glowing once again outside Barrett Memorial Library.

Community members gathered outside the library at 65 W Geneva St. on Tuesday evening, Nov. 30 for the annual lighting of the village Christmas tree. Volunteers served hot cocoa and candy canes to a joyful crowd of friends and family.

After a countdown to the flip of the switch, 4K students and fifth graders from Williams Bay Elementary School sang carols under the soft light of the tree. The night ended with a visit from Santa, escorted by a flashing fire truck.

Following last year's cancellation, Barrett Memorial Library staff were happy to resume the beloved tradition.

Emily Sanders, youth services librarian and assistant director at Barrett Memorial, has been at the library for close to nine years. She said the tree lighting ceremony has taken place annually for at least a decade.

"We're so excited to be doing this again, and to celebrate our kids and show them that their community loves them," Sanders said.

Katie Campbell, music teacher at Williams Bay Elementary, led the caroling portion of the tree lighting ceremony.

Campbell reflected on the particular challenges of this year's event. In a departure from past years, a full fifth grade choir wasn't available to perform.

"We're still trying to get ourselves up and running this year," she said.

Thankfully, a group of ten fifth graders volunteered to sing and help spread the holiday spirit.

Also in contrast to past years, the entire ceremony took place outside. Campbell said she usually looks forward to the indoor portion of the event, after Santa goes by on the truck. Santa normally joins the group inside the library and spends time with the 4K kids, Campbell said.

Despite these changes, the tree lighting ceremony carried the same joy at its core. It was all smiles across the crowd, bundled up in the late November cold.

"It's a beautiful event," Campbell said. "It's a great thing for the community."

