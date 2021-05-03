WATCH NOW: Walworth cat shelter completes facility improvements

The foundation also provides dental supplies, school materials, clothes and shoes to those in need from Tezoatlan de Segura y Luna, Oacaca Mexico — the hometown of Toledo’s husband and president of the foundation Manuel Toledo.

Kris Toledo said she first started the shelter nearly two decades ago but originally was not able to care for as many cats as she can now because of a lack of dedicated space. But with recent improvements completed this spring, and other additions constructed over the last three years, she said she has been able to expand her care to about 100 cats.

“I’m able to take in a lot more now,” she said.

She added that while she is currently near max capacity, there is a waiting list of 29 cats people would like to bring to the shelter.

With average expenses associated with the shelter including food, vet visits, electricity, insurance and so on totaling about $60,000 a year, Toledo said any donations that could be provided would make a difference.

“If someone could donate just one bag of food every other month, that’s a big help,” she said.