WATCH NOW: Walworth cat shelter completes facility improvements

WALWORTH — The Toledo Keeping the Faith Charity Foundation no-kill cat shelter has completed a series of improvements to its facilities, allowing for better care of about 100 cats that reside in the shelter.
One of the major renovations completed this spring was bringing climate control to each of the eight buildings which house cats which have been abandoned, given up or rescued from poor conditions.
In addition to providing heat and air condition units for the buildings, shelter owner and operator Kris Toledo said the shelter has also constructed new isolation units for new cats to stay in as they adjust to the shelter as well as kitten-friendly areas.
The shelter buildings have also been resided and signs from Copies & Prints Plus have also been hung around the property.
Toledo offered special thanks to Bob’s Floor Covering in Walworth for donating carpet used in the shelter and to Geneva Lakes Animal Hospital for discounting veterinary visits for sheltered cats.
All together Toledo said the renovations cost about $70,000, none of which came from foundation funding.
In addition to the cat shelter and animal care, the Toledo Keeping the Faith Foundation also provides fresh food to low-income families, winter clothing to those in need, eye care for those unable to pay, services to veterans and school supplies to impoverished students.
The foundation also provides dental supplies, school materials, clothes and shoes to those in need from Tezoatlan de Segura y Luna, Oacaca Mexico — the hometown of Toledo’s husband and president of the foundation Manuel Toledo.
Kris Toledo said she first started the shelter nearly two decades ago but originally was not able to care for as many cats as she can now because of a lack of dedicated space. But with recent improvements completed this spring, and other additions constructed over the last three years, she said she has been able to expand her care to about 100 cats.
“I’m able to take in a lot more now,” she said.
She added that while she is currently near max capacity, there is a waiting list of 29 cats people would like to bring to the shelter.
With average expenses associated with the shelter including food, vet visits, electricity, insurance and so on totaling about $60,000 a year, Toledo said any donations that could be provided would make a difference.
“If someone could donate just one bag of food every other month, that’s a big help,” she said.
She said donations including KMR kitten formula, Purina kitten dry food, Kitten Authority wet food, cat beds, cat toys treats or cat litter can be dropped off at W6189 N. Walworth Road in Walworth.
She also noted that both drop-offs and adoptions are available by appointment only, and that those interested in sheltering or adopting a cat should call in advance.
Adoption tours are being offered at the shelter for groups of four or less and can be arranged by calling Kris Toledo at 262-949-4789.