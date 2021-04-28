WATCH NOW: Walworth Elementary student receives DAR award

WALWORTH — Crowning the end of a successful middle-school career, eighth grade Walworth Elementary student Karlie Kroening has been awarded the Daughters of the American Revolution Youth Citizenship Award.

Kroening was elected by staff members at Walworth Elementary to receive the award because of her displays of honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism throughout her time at the school.

On April 28, a small ceremony was organized outside of the Walworth Elementary school building with Kroening’s parents, twin-sister and school friend in attendance. School staff members including Superintendent Phill Klamm, school counselor Jennifer Ott-Wilson and teacher Caitlin Dowden also attended.

In an emotional speech delivered by Ott-Wilson, she thanked Kroening for her service to the school in her capacity as student council president, a volunteer and as a student.

“I have been blessed to be able to have Karlie as a student for many years and can say without a doubt that Walworth School is a better place because of Karlie,” she said.