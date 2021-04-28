WATCH NOW: Walworth Elementary student receives DAR award

WALWORTH — Crowning the end of a successful middle-school career, eighth grade Walworth Elementary student Karlie Kroening has been awarded the Daughters of the American Revolution Youth Citizenship Award.
Kroening was elected by staff members at Walworth Elementary to receive the award because of her displays of honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism throughout her time at the school.
On April 28, a small ceremony was organized outside of the Walworth Elementary school building with Kroening’s parents, twin-sister and school friend in attendance. School staff members including Superintendent Phill Klamm, school counselor Jennifer Ott-Wilson and teacher Caitlin Dowden also attended.
In an emotional speech delivered by Ott-Wilson, she thanked Kroening for her service to the school in her capacity as student council president, a volunteer and as a student.
“I have been blessed to be able to have Karlie as a student for many years and can say without a doubt that Walworth School is a better place because of Karlie,” she said.
Ott-Wilson said one of Kroening’s finest attributes is her desire to go above and beyond what is expected of her. She said Kroening has always been eager to go the extra mile when someone is in need and has always been humble about her generosity.
“She has a strong moral compass that guides her to be fair, honest, hardworking, respectful, dependable and responsible,” Ott-Wilson said. “It had brought me great joy to watch her leadership skills bloom over the years.”
During the ceremony, Ott-Wilson also read a letter submitted to Karlie by the Vice Regent of Daughters of the American Revolution, Pat Blackmer.
“We are proud of your accomplishments and wish you the very best,” Blackmer stated in the letter. “Thank you for being an outstanding citizen.”
After the remarks, Kroening was awarded with a certificate of award as well as a medal from Daughters of the American Revolution.
Kroening’s mother, Jamie Kroening, thanked school staff members following the ceremony for giving her the opportunities to succeed as a student and community member.
“The school has given both my girls this opportunity,” she said. “The kids are amazing here.”