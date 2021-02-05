Watch now: Weinermobile stops at Winterfest

LAKE GENEVA – It is cold at this year’s Winterfest, but still there was at least one hot dog – the Weinermobile that is.

On Friday, the Weinermobile made an appearance at Winterfest and was set to be there until about 4 p.m., handing out whistles to kids and kids at heart as they passed by to take a look at the snow sculpture contest going on.

The Wienermobile dates to 1936, when Oscar Mayer’s nephew Karl pitched the idea as a way to lift Americans’ spirits during a difficult time in our nation’s history, according to a release about the Wienermobile.

Today, the Wienermobile’s mission is carried out by "Hotdoggers" hired to drive as brand spokespeople, including CJ Zabat, a recent UW-Madison graduate from Elgin, Illinois, who was in town Friday.