Watch now: Weinermobile stops at Winterfest

Weinermobile stops at Winterfest

Visitors to Lake Geneva's 2021 Winterfest stop to take photos in front of the weinermobile on Friday afternoon, Feb. 5. 

LAKE GENEVA – It is cold at this year’s Winterfest, but still there was at least one hot dog – the Weinermobile that is.

On Friday, the Weinermobile made an appearance at Winterfest and was set to be there until about 4 p.m., handing out whistles to kids and kids at heart as they passed by to take a look at the snow sculpture contest going on. 

The Wienermobile dates to 1936, when Oscar Mayer’s nephew Karl pitched the idea as a way to lift Americans’ spirits during a difficult time in our nation’s history, according to a release about the Wienermobile.

Today, the Wienermobile’s mission is carried out by "Hotdoggers" hired to drive as brand spokespeople, including CJ Zabat, a recent UW-Madison graduate from Elgin, Illinois, who was in town Friday.

