Watch now: Wildlife hospital helping seriously injured bald eagle in Lake Geneva area

Since the eagle has been taken to Fellow Mortals, it has begun drinking and eating, but Blane said it is too soon to say if the eagle will have a favorable outcome.

“It’s just going to be a matter of time to see if he can get through it,” she said.

Prior to the injury, Blane said the eagle, which staff are estimating to be five years old based on the coloration of its head feathers, was in a healthy weight and likely in good health.

“Whatever happened to him, he was in good health up until that point,” she said.

In a Facebook post made by Fellow Mortals providing details on the rescue, the nonprofit also asked for donations to assist with treatment. So far $680 has been contributed.

Blane said Fellow Mortals relies heavily on donations to provide care to injured wild animals and that like many other non-profits, the coronavirus has had a negative financial impact on the organization.

“Like everyone else, we’re struggling because of the pandemic,” she said.