Watch now: work begins on future two-story, multi-use building

Excavation work has begun to prepare for the construction of a two-story, multi-use building that is set to be built on Center Street in Downtown Lake Geneva.

The first floor of the building is set to include small retail spaces near the entrance, and the back of the building is set to include a showroom and receiving area for the neighboring Brick & Mortar store, 222 Center St.

The second floor is set to include either apartment units or Airbnb rental spaces.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a conditional use permit, May 24, 2021, to allow future building owners Thomas and Kathleen George to demolish a building that previously was located on the site to construct the future multi-use building.

The previous building, 252 Center St., was the site for the Thrift-In store and previously the Habecker-Derrick Funeral Home. The 252 Center St. building was demolished last year.

The George's also own the neighboring Brick & Mortar store and The House store, which is located at 832 Geneva St.

