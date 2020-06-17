Water Safety Patrol plans display Saturday for its 100th season

WILLIAMS BAY – The Geneva Lake Water Safety Patrol is taking a special lap around the lake this weekend to celebrate its 100th season of saving lives and educating boaters.
To celebrate the milestone year, the group has organized a patrol boat lap around the lake this Saturday.
Three patrol boats will leave from their headquarters on the George Williams College campus in Williams Bay at 6:20 p.m. for a slow lap around the lake to promote lake safety and officially kick off the organization's centennial year.
The organization’s oldest patrol boat − a 54-year-old custom-built wooden vessel called Boat #1 − will participate in the lap along with the patrol’s newer models.
Other boaters are not being encouraged to follow the patrol boats, so as not to cause traffic or safety issues on the lake. Instead, lakeside residents are invited to greet the patrol boats as they pass by, preferably wearing the patrol's official color of red.
Kelly Otzen, chairwoman of the organization’s 100th Anniversary Committee, said for the nonprofit group to last 100 years and to remain relevant is a feat with which she is proud to be involved.
“It’s a massive milestone," Otzen said. "And I feel so fortunate to be a part of it.”
Founded in 1920 by Simeon B. Chapin, the Water Safety Patrol conducts boat patrols, offers assistance to boaters in need, provides lifeguards, and offers educational programs on swimming and boat safety.
The organization is separate from municipal police departments and does not receive any tax support or any revenue from issuing citations.
Ted Pankau, the group's operations manager for the past 30 years, said the longevity of the organization speaks to the vision of its founders and the group's adaptability to changing needs on the lake.
“It’s pretty amazing that the founders of the organization had the vision back in 1920 to put something like this together," Pankau said.
With the group relying on private contributions for funding, Pankau said he feels the group has only been able to stay in operation for so long because of continued community support.
“It’s a testament to the community, because they still feel very strongly that an organization like this is needed to help maintain a degree of safety on this lake,” he said.
As part of the centennial celebration, a reunion for past and present patrol members is planned Sept. 5 in Williams Bay.
The patrol has also released a book with the entire history of the organization, complete with staff memories from each decade, stories of rescues and historical photos.
“Running the Reds: The First Hundred Years of the Water Safety Patrol 1920-2020” was written by Anne Morrissy, who spent three years planning, gathering materials, writing and coordinating interviews for the project.
Morrissy taught swimming lessons for the patrol in 1999 and 2000 — her favorite occupation — and was chosen to arrange the book back in 2017 so it would be ready for the centennial.
“It was definitely a bit of putting the puzzle pieces together and constructing the whole history,” she said.
By the end of the project, Morrissy had interviewed more than 50 past and present patrol members, the oldest of whom started working with the group in 1953.
Otzen said the book provides an in-depth history of both the organization and of Geneva Lake itself. With the patrol starting small and growing to 85 employees, the book provides a unique look into how the organization has evolved.
“From where it began, to where it is now, it’s pretty amazing to look at the timeline of its growth,” she said.
