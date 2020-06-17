Water Safety Patrol plans display Saturday for its 100th season

Founded in 1920 by Simeon B. Chapin, the Water Safety Patrol conducts boat patrols, offers assistance to boaters in need, provides lifeguards, and offers educational programs on swimming and boat safety.

The organization is separate from municipal police departments and does not receive any tax support or any revenue from issuing citations.

Ted Pankau, the group's operations manager for the past 30 years, said the longevity of the organization speaks to the vision of its founders and the group's adaptability to changing needs on the lake.

“It’s pretty amazing that the founders of the organization had the vision back in 1920 to put something like this together," Pankau said.

With the group relying on private contributions for funding, Pankau said he feels the group has only been able to stay in operation for so long because of continued community support.

“It’s a testament to the community, because they still feel very strongly that an organization like this is needed to help maintain a degree of safety on this lake,” he said.

As part of the centennial celebration, a reunion for past and present patrol members is planned Sept. 5 in Williams Bay.