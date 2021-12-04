Water skiers and more go "freezin' for a reason" on Geneva Lake

Water skiers, wake boarders and more took to the wintry Lake Geneva waters on Saturday, Dec. 4 for this year's "Freezin' for a Reason" charity event. The event was hosted at Gage Marine lakefront and Pier 290 restaurant in Williams Bay.

A unique annual attraction, "Freezin’ for a Reason" gives water skiers, wakeboarders, surfers, and tubers of all ages an opportunity to raise money for the Santa Cause super charity.

Santa Cause supports the "Charities of Christmas,” all located in Walworth County. "Freezin'" participants collect sponsorship pledges from businesses, family, friends and fans.

Many local organizations benefitted from this year's event, including the Boys and Girls Club of Walworth County, Dan Green's Touch a Life Heal a Heart, Inc., Big Brothers Big Sisters of South-Central Wisconsin, Norman Barr Camp, Circle of Friends, SMILES, Inc., Inspiration Ministries and Water Safety Patrol.

Inside Pier 290 restaurant, visitors enjoyed drinks and a silent auction, also benefitting the "Charities of Christmas." Outside, onlookers stayed bundled up on the heated patio while "Freezin'" participants donned their wetsuits.

31-year-old Brendon Smith of Palatine, IL was first to hit the water. It was his first year water skiing for "Freezin' for a Reason."

"It was wonderful," Smith said. "Refreshing, for sure."

Smith's family has been on the lake for over 100 years, he said. He was glad to support a good cause and spend some time on the lake, despite its unforgiving temperatures.

The cold sets in once your wetsuit flushes with water, Smith said.

"Your hands start feeling it, things start losing feeling, and then at the very end it starts tingling," he said. "But otherwise, it's minor."

Fontana's Kevin O'Connell followed Smith's performance. The cold was nothing new to O'Connell — he's been going "Freezin' for a Reason" every year for over a decade, since the event still bore its original name, "Freeze for Life."

"It started probably about 12 years ago in Lake Geneva by a guy named Dalton Waldeck," O'Connell said. "I was the first skier then, and every year I'm usually the first or second skier."

O'Connell loves to water ski — so much so that the cold water can't keep him off the lake, he said.

"I would waterski tomorrow for no reason," he said. "If somebody had a boat to pull me, I'd do it."

O'Connell, a "Freezin'" veteran, was joined on the roster by 18-year-old Liam Gerard and his 16-year old brother Finn.

The wakeboarding Gerard brothers were returning for their second year, after a rainy first "Freezin'" back in 2019. Fresh out of the water, Finn Gerard described the intensity of the experience.

"It's freezing, like icy hot, but super energizing at the same time," he said.

These two brothers from Fontana were proud to be a part of this sensational Geneva Lake tradition.

"Great charity, great cause," Liam Gerard said.

