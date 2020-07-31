Lake Geneva water tower gets unusual boost costing $300,000

City public works director Tom Earle said the extension will help improve water service in the city.

“I believe it to be instrumental in future growth of the city,” Earle said.

The project, which cost $364,260, was completed by general contractor Pittsburg Tank & Tower Co. Inc. of Henderson, Kentucky, along with design engineer MSA Professional Services of Baraboo.

“We got a lot of people involved,” Gajewski said.

Starting July 22, city crews blocked off Dodge Street between Pond View Lane and Forest Street.

Once the extension was in place and the water tower returned to its new base, crews planned to weld the structure together, then sandblast, recoat and repaint the water tower.

Work was expected to continue until fall.

Gajewski said neighbors in the area have been understand and cooperative throughout the project.

“They have been flexible and understanding with what’s going on here,” he said.

City officials have been planning the water tower extension since 2018.