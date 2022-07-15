Weekend recap: Cruising memory lane at Delavan's Cars that time forgot car show

“Here comes 40. I’m feeling my age and I’ve ordered the Ferrari. I’m going to get the whole mid-life crisis package.” — Keanu Reeves

Strolling the Lake Lodge Airport grounds on Sunday, July 10, I could have had any number of mid-life crisis moments. About a thousand of them if you want to get specific about numbers.

While in its 17th year, Sunday’s Cars That Time Forgot car show was my first visit. The show, first put on by the Delavan-Delavan Lake Chamber of Commerce since the pre-COVID days of 2019, drew a crowd estimated by show organizers at 5,000-7,000 classic car fans of all ages.

“It’s the love of the American gas-sucking pig,” said Delavan resident and car collector Martin Brunner, owner of vintage Pontiac car parts shop Firebird City, of his motivation to attend the show. “It was a lot more than I expected. I expect to see like 50 cars sitting in a field, a lot like going to Gus’s Drive-In (in East Troy). This is huge — a lot of cars. A lot of these people have poured shovels full of cash into their cars.”

Sponsors of the day-long July 10 car show included the Delavan-Delavan Lake Chamber of Commerce, Lake Lawn Resort, Visit Delavan, Kunes, Noble Insurance, Big Radio, 104.5 County WSLD, Countryside Classics, Stream Dudes, the Treasury and Jiffy Lube.

“It’s absolutely amazing,” said Doris Cangelosi, show chair. “It’s such a fun event. There’s so many people with so many different types of cars and the stories behind them. It’s great to share these stories and keep these cars alive. There’s so much to learn from them. We have every type of car out here and it’s something that the whole family can enjoy … We’re going to make it even bigger and better next year.”

And more than just a car show, Cangelosi noted that attendees could also catch a shuttle bus and trolley to enjoy the scenic grounds at Lake Lawn Lodge.

Dad’s 1968 Dodge Charger

Strolling the airport grounds, taking in the vast variety of gleaming cars, memories washed over me of my favorite rides of yore — my dad’s 1968 Dodge Charger R/T muscle car; my first set of wheels, a “Sunfire Orange” 1975 Old Cutlass Supreme I dubbed “Scotty” for the USS Enterprise chief engineer; and my pappy-in-law’s vintage 1953 Buick Roadmaster.

I was far from the only one taking a ride down memory lane at the Cars That Time Forgot car show.

Among them was Lake Geneva resident Bill Mackey.

“It’s interesting to see all these cars, a lot of different cars,” he said. “I like looking at the old cars. I’m 70-something years old, so some of them bring back memories. I’ve had some of these cars a long time ago.”

For the car show exhibitors, it’s a chance to share their automotive passion with an appreciative audience.

Sprinkled among the plethora of offerings by Detroit’s “Big Three” — General Motors, Ford and Chrysler — were two 1974 Kenosha-made AMX muscle cars built by American Motors and exhibited by Kenosha native Gary Bloxdorf of Eagle, and his dad Ron, of Kenosha, who worked for AMC.

Understand the passion

“We’ve had many AMC’s over the years,” Gary said. “We like to do stuff as a family, coming to these car shows and meeting people. Everybody can get a Camaro or Mustang. Try and find the parts for one of these and you’ll understand the passion — the chase to find the last part you need to finish your project. They’re the fastest. They’ve got cool body lines. Nobody has them. it’s just something different. People like to see they’re still on the road.”

As a lifelong American Motors employee, Ron takes pride in his ‘74 AMC AMX.

“They’re unique in appearance,” he said. “You don’t see anything else like them, with the bubble front fenders, spoiler turn-up on the roof and a unique wrap-around cockpit instrument panel.”

Being a longtime fan of the “Back to the Future” film trilogy, my inner fanboy squealed with delight as Bill Hoyt of Delavan drove up in his gull-winged, aluminum-bodied 1981 DeLorean with grandchildren Ancher and Violet.

Hoyt, who has the dialogue from all three movies memorized, got the “good brother discount” when he bought the “fun” car six years ago from his sister and brother-in-law.

“I wanted it real bad and they knew it,” he recalled.

Judging by the sizable crowd that immediately gathered, I wasn’t the only fan of the DeLorean, which featured a time-traveling flux capacitor between the front seats and treasure trove of “Back to the Future” memorabilia in the front trunk.

“Everybody likes it,” said Hoyt. “It’s a people magnet.”

Asked what he enjoys about his DeLorean, Hoyt noted that “everybody waves, everybody smiles when you go by — and you can go back in time.”

For me and thousands of other kindred souls, the Cars That Time Forgot car show was, indeed, a chance to travel back in time.

And for these classic cars, as long as they’re remembered, they’ll never be forgotten.