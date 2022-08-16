What caused last week's E. coli advisories in Geneva Lake?

This past week, swimmers and dog owners were warned to be careful in parts of Geneva Lake where advisories were issued because of high E. coli levels following rainfall in the area.

On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency (GLEA) issued Escherichia coli (E. coli) advisories for three popular Geneva Lake beaches - Lake Geneva's Riviera Beach, Linn Pier beach and Williams Bay Beach. All advisories have since been lifted after water retesting samples returned with safe water quality results.

Results of weekly water quality samples taken Aug. 8 and returned Aug. 10 came back with high E. coli levels at the Riviera end of Lake Geneva Beach, Linn Pier Beach and Williams Bay Beach between the swim piers at 866.4, 397 and 272 colonies per 100mL respectively, prompting the advisories.

Advisory exceedance is at 234 colonies/100 mL. Closing exceedance is at 999 colonies/100mL.

Water sampled Aug. 8 at all other Geneva Lake beaches were deemed safe.

Last week's E. coli advisory was the second implemented this summer at Linn Pier Beach. The previous advisory there was posted Aug. 3 and lifted Aug. 4.

Possible explanation

Jake Schmidt, executive director of the Geneva Lake Environmental Agency, said a possible reason for the high E. coli numbers last week could be from the Aug. 8 rainfall.

"You got stuff falling from the atmosphere, so I think that put a factor into our levels more so than anything else," Schmidt said. "It was concerning to see those high levels around the lake, but what it came down to was really it was weather that put a factor into that."

Schmidt said E. coli numbers could have been high in the Town of Linn because more birds have been in that area of the lake.

"Any warm-blooded species is going to have bacteria in their system, so it's not always a simple answer to what caused that advisory level to go up," Schmidt said. "It could be many different factors, so I don't have an exact cause for what all the advisories around the lake were from."

Schmidt said numbers are usually higher near the Riviera because of the stagnant water in that area.

"There has always been issues with that being an area of the lake where the water isn't able to freely flow," Schmidt said. "There is no natural flow over there because it is up against the wall of the Riviera."

What an advisory means

Schmidt said people can swim in a lake during an advisory, but people should not swallow any water and should wash themselves if they have any open cuts.

"If someone has got an open cut, they should be mindful of washing their body right away and making sure they're preventing that bacteria from spreading," Schmidt said. "We just don't want people to get sick, and that's the whole idea of an advisory.'

People should not swim in a lake if it is closed because of high E. coli numbers.

"No one should enter the water of a beach when there is a closure at those levels," Schmidt said. "That is unsafe to swim in."

Dog owners also need to be mindful of advisories and take actions to prevent their pets from drinking the water that may get them sick.

Schmidt said one way to reduce the risk if E. coli levels is to plant native buffers near water areas.

"If there is a native buffer, you see a decrease in waterfowl in that area, because they do not know what predators are going to sneak up on them," Schmidt said.

The Williams Bay-based Geneva Lake Environmental Agency has a mission to maintain Geneva Lake's resources by protecting, preserving and enhancing a desirable lake and watershed quality through monitoring, protection and education.

"There's always some bacteria in the water," Schmidt said. "It's just at what level and that's what our concern is. At GLEA, we want to make sure the lake is safe for recreational users and that no one is going to get sick based on the levels of bacteria in the water. That's when we start issuing these advisories and closures."

Schmidt said it is difficult to determine if there will be more advisories and beach closures in the future because of high E. coli numbers. He said E. coli numbers are often determined by the amount of rain and how the lake is used.

"There's a lot of different factors that play into this, so I'm not going to speculate on what could or could not be in the future," Schmidt said. "Our whole objective here is to just make sure the lake is safe for people to recreate and swim in at the public beaches."

What can people do to help?

Karen Yancey, executive director of the Geneva Lake Conservancy, said some possible sources of E. coli include animal waste coming from agricultural land and waste coming from malfunctioning septic systems.

Yancey said some methods for reducing the threat of E. coli include testing and maintaining septic systems regularly, properly disposing of pet waste and installing barriers between agricultural lands and waterways.

"It's important for agricultural lands to put in conversational practices that help prevent pollutants, including animal manure, from getting into the streams and into the lakes," Yancey said.

For more information about GLEA, including public beach water testing, visit https://www.gleawi.org.

For more information on E. coli, visit https://www.cdc.gov/ecoli/general/index.html.

Retests came back safe

When the water was retested Aug. 10 at Linn Pier and Williams Bay water tests came back with levels in the safe zone at 2.0 colonies/100mL at Linn Pier Beach and 13.4 colonies/100mL at Williams Bay.

The results of Aug. 11 water quality testing returned the afternoon of Aug. 12 with more good news, showing the Riviera end of Lake Geneva Beach came back below advisory levels at 131.7 colonies/100mL.

Water sampled Aug. 8 at all other Geneva Lake beaches were deemed safe, with bacteria counts below levels of action: Hillside Road, 34 colonies/100mL; Lake Geneva Beach swim piers, 68.3 colonies/100mL; Lake Geneva Beach on library end, 51.2 colonies/100mL; Fontana Beach, 105.8 colonies/100mL; Williams Bay Beach west end, 190 colonies/100mL; and Williams Bay Beach, east end, 166 colonies/100mL.

Big Foot Beach, tested by another entity, showed a safe bacteria count of 36 colonies/100mL according to data last updated Aug. 2.