What is open and what is closed during coronavirus health crisis

WILLIAMS BAY – Beaches, playgrounds and other public areas remain under local restrictions in area communities, despite the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s overturning of the state’s “Safer At Home” order.
Williams Bay, Fontana and Walworth all are taking steps to guard against the coronavirus pandemic in public spaces that come under the direct control of local government.
Williams Bay Village President Bill Duncan said the village must rely on recommendations and guidance from the Walworth County Department of Health and Human Services, as those officials are most knowledgeable about controlling spread of the coronavirus.
Duncan detailed measures the village is enacting to protect against the virus in public places, despite not being able to enforce restrictions on private businesses since the Supreme Court action.
Duncan said the Village Board will also be exploring ways to assist local businesses, particularly restaurants, in abiding by social distancing practices, although there is no way for the village to enforce distancing measures.
“The village of Williams Bay does not have the power to control the businesses like the ‘stay at home’ order,” Duncan said at a May 18 village board meeting.
During the meeting, village trustee George Valch said the village may be able to support restaurant efforts to maintain social distancing, by allowing them to arrange outdoor seating in their adjacent parking lots.
This would allow patrons to keep distance without reducing a restaurant’s maximum occupancy too greatly. Valch added that, while the village can only make recommendations to businesses, he hopes allowing them outdoor seating privileges would help some businesses to remain safe.
“If we’re going to do this for them, we would like to see them follow these guidelines,” he said.
The village president later issued a statement on other actions the village will be taking against the virus.
In the statement, Duncan said while public restrooms and the beach house on the Williams Bay Beach will be cleaned and opened, the beach will also be limited to Williams Bay residents only. Beach goers must provide proof of residency or obtain a beach tag from Village Hall proving they live in the village.
In addition, no more than 152 people will be allowed on the beach at any given time — a policy that will allow 55 square feet of space per person.
Village Hall and the Barrett Memorial Library will remain closed to the public, as will village playground sets. But the Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, community garden and public parks will all be opened with social distancing postings.
The Village of Fontana has also decided to begin opening outdoor public spaces, including the Fontana Beach, which has opened with a 200-person maximum capacity.
During a May 21 park commission meeting, Village Administrator Theresa Loomer said the village board may decide later to adjust the 200-person limit, depending on the initial opening.
Loomer added that the village’s smaller beach, located on the south side of the Abbey Marina lake entrance, will remain closed for the time being.
Public restrooms at the beach and at Duck Pond Park are also being opened and will be sanitized daily, as will playground equipment that has been taped off until recently.
“Everything is being sanitized once per day in the morning,” Loomer said.
The Village Hall building will also be opening to the public soon, pending the installation of plastic barriers between the public and staff.
Some events have been tentatively scheduled in the village as well, such as the Big Foot Recreation District’s “Summer Movie on the Beach” lineup.
Recreation director Chuck Theisenhusen discussed six dates throughout the summer when movies would be played on the Fontana beach.
“I was unsure on what Fontana was doing with the beach, but I feel if you are comfortable opening up the beach, that we can safely run our movies as well,” he said.
Park commission president Stan Livingston said as long as attendees are advised to maintain social distancing, the movies should not pose a threat to public safety.
The Village of Walworth has also opened its public spaces and has tentative plans to open its Village Hall to the public on June 8, the date of the village’s next board meeting.
Village President Tom Connelly discussed the reopening during a May 22 finance committee meeting where he said the June date will provide three weeks to determine any reason to continue board meetings online, such as like an increase in coronavirus cases.
If the village hall is reopened, Connelly added, precautions will be taken to ensure social distancing, like spacing out where trustees and citizens are seated during the meeting.
“Obviously we’d have social distancing recommendations and postings,” he said. “We don’t want to create a situation that is unsafe for people.”
