What is open and what is closed during coronavirus health crisis

This would allow patrons to keep distance without reducing a restaurant’s maximum occupancy too greatly. Valch added that, while the village can only make recommendations to businesses, he hopes allowing them outdoor seating privileges would help some businesses to remain safe.

“If we’re going to do this for them, we would like to see them follow these guidelines,” he said.

The village president later issued a statement on other actions the village will be taking against the virus.

In the statement, Duncan said while public restrooms and the beach house on the Williams Bay Beach will be cleaned and opened, the beach will also be limited to Williams Bay residents only. Beach goers must provide proof of residency or obtain a beach tag from Village Hall proving they live in the village.

In addition, no more than 152 people will be allowed on the beach at any given time — a policy that will allow 55 square feet of space per person.

Village Hall and the Barrett Memorial Library will remain closed to the public, as will village playground sets. But the Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, community garden and public parks will all be opened with social distancing postings.