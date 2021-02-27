What is programmatic advertising and how does it work?

Display ads are usually placed at the header, footer, or sidebar of a web-page. Video ads can appear before, during, or after other video content. Native ads have many formats as they take on the form and feel of the environment the ads appear.

Is programmatic advertising right for my business?

Marketing professionals and small business owners in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties have likely weighed the benefits of using programmatic advertising in their marketing plans.

If your business’s advertising goals involve building brand awareness and increasing website traffic, then programmatic advertising could be a tactic to add to your marketing strategy.

The targeting and real-time success measurement capabilities make programmatic advertising an effective tactic for getting the right message to the right audience.

Our team at Wisconn Valley Media Group is ready to help you decide if programmatic advertising or another digital tactic is a good choice to achieve your marketing goals. If you are interested in learning more about programmatic advertising, contact me at craig.grove@lee.net or call me at 262-656-6248.

Craig Grove is an advertising account executive/digital specialist in the Wisconn Valley Media Group. Amplified Digital contributed to this report.