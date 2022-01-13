What is your vision for the future of Williams Bay? Jan. 19 give feedback on next comprehensive plan

The Village of Williams Bay is working on its 10-year update of the comprehensive plan, which was last significantly updated in 2010. The purpose of the plan is to provide a roadmap for the Village’s next 20 years. The plan touches on 10 different topic areas including economic development, land use, transportation, historic preservation, natural resources, and several others. In addition, the document contains a community-wide vision, topic-specific goals, objectives, policies, and recommendations, and an action plan to help prioritize future projects.

On Nov. 15, the Village kicked off the project with a meeting of the Plan Commission and Village Board to gather upfront input on key areas of the comprehensive plan.

On Jan. 19, an open-to-the-public community visioning workshop will be held at the Williams Bay High School, 250 Theatre Road, from 6-8 p.m.

This meeting will provide an opportunity for community members to give input on the Village’s vision for the future and begin identifying and prioritizing future initiatives. We invite any interested community members to attend and participate in the public Community Visioning Workshop.

Additional information about the comprehensive plan update is available by contacting Village Administrator Becky Tobin at admin@williamsbay.org or by calling 262-245-2700.