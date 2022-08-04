What races are on the ballot Aug. 9 in Walworth County?

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, residents around the state will have a chance to weigh in on which candidates should represent their party and move on to the Nov. 8 general election.
For Walworth County, one of the biggest races is for Walworth County Sheriff with two experienced members of the sheriff’s office running against each other – Craig Konopski and David Gerber. To read that story you can Google the two names and Lake Geneva Regional News to read our Q&A with the candidates from the July 27 edition.
The two sheriff candidates are both running as Republicans and because there is no Democrat running, whoever wins the Aug. 9 primary will become the next sheriff, barring any major unforeseen circumstances.
As a reminder to voters, Aug. 9 is a partisan primary and therefore voters must either vote on the Democrat or Republican side. They cannot switch parties depending on the race.
In addition to the sheriff’s office race, here are the other races that will be on the ballots in Walworth County. Everyone will have the chance to vote for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer and U.S. Senate. There are also elections for area assembly seats, state senate seats and congressional seats. But which candidates people will be voting for depends on where they live. To learn where you vote and what is on your ballot go to: myvote.wi.gov. To see a map of your legislative districts go to maps.legis.wisconsin.gov/. Following the 2020 Census, districts changed, meaning many people may now be in a new legislative district.
Governor
Democrat
Tony Evers
Republican
Kevin Nicholson
Rebecca Kleefisch
Timothy Ramthun
Adam J. Fischer
Tim Michels
Lieutenant Governor
Democrat
Peng Her
Sara Rodriguez
Republican
Patrick Testin
Will Martin
Kyle Yudes
Roger Roth
David C. Varnam
Cindy Werner
David D. King
Jonathan Wichmann
Attorney General
Democrat
Josh Kaul
Republican
Eric Toney
Karen Mueller
Adam Jarchow
Secretary of State
Democrat
Doug La Follette
Alexia Sabor
Republican
Amy Lynn Loudenbeck
Jay Schroeder
Justin D. Schmidtka
Libertarian
Neil Harmon
State Treasurer
Democrat
Aaron Richardson
Angelito Tenorio
Gillian M. Battino
Republican
John S. Leiber
Orlando Owens
Constitution
Andrew Zuelke
U.S. Senator
Democrat
Mandela Barnes
Alex Lasry (He has dropped out and is endorsing Barnes, but his name is still on the ballot)
Kou C. Lee
Sarah Godlewski
Peter Peckarsky
Steven Olikara
Darrell Williams
Tom Nelson
Republican
Ron Johnson
David Schroeder
1st District U.S. Congress
(Represents most of Walworth County, except the East Troy area)
Democrat
Ann Roe
Republican
Bryan Steil
5th District U.S. Congress
(Represents East Troy area and parts of Jefferson, Waukesha, Dodge and Washington counties)
Democrat
Mike Van Someren
Republican
Scott Fitzgerald
State Senator, District 11
(Represents most of Walworth County, except the East Troy area)
Democrat
Steven J. Doelder
Republican
Steve Nass
District 31 Assembly seat
(Represents large parts of Whitewater, Elkhorn and Spring Prairie)
Democrat
Brienne Brown
Republican
Maryann Zimmerman
Jason Dean
Ellen Schutt
District 32 Assembly seat
(Represents all around Geneva Lake, plus Walworth, Delavan, Bloomfield, Genoa City, Sharon)
Democrat
Adam Jaramillo
Republican
Bart Williams
Tyler August
District 83 Assembly district
(Represents Walworth County’s East Troy area and Mukwonago, Eagle area)
Republican
Nik Rettinger
Pat Goldammer
(No Democrat is running)
Walworth County Sheriff
Republican
Craig Konopski
Dave Gerber
(No Democrat is running)
Walworth County Clerk of Circuit Court
Republican
Kristina Secord
(No Democrat is running)