What races are on the ballot Aug. 9 in Walworth County?

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, residents around the state will have a chance to weigh in on which candidates should represent their party and move on to the Nov. 8 general election.

For Walworth County, one of the biggest races is for Walworth County Sheriff with two experienced members of the sheriff’s office running against each other – Craig Konopski and David Gerber. To read that story you can Google the two names and Lake Geneva Regional News to read our Q&A with the candidates from the July 27 edition.

The two sheriff candidates are both running as Republicans and because there is no Democrat running, whoever wins the Aug. 9 primary will become the next sheriff, barring any major unforeseen circumstances.

As a reminder to voters, Aug. 9 is a partisan primary and therefore voters must either vote on the Democrat or Republican side. They cannot switch parties depending on the race.

In addition to the sheriff’s office race, here are the other races that will be on the ballots in Walworth County. Everyone will have the chance to vote for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer and U.S. Senate. There are also elections for area assembly seats, state senate seats and congressional seats. But which candidates people will be voting for depends on where they live. To learn where you vote and what is on your ballot go to: myvote.wi.gov. To see a map of your legislative districts go to maps.legis.wisconsin.gov/. Following the 2020 Census, districts changed, meaning many people may now be in a new legislative district.

Governor

Democrat

Tony Evers

Republican

Kevin Nicholson

Rebecca Kleefisch

Timothy Ramthun

Adam J. Fischer

Tim Michels

Lieutenant Governor

Democrat

Peng Her

Sara Rodriguez

Republican

Patrick Testin

Will Martin

Kyle Yudes

Roger Roth

David C. Varnam

Cindy Werner

David D. King

Jonathan Wichmann

Attorney General

Democrat

Josh Kaul

Republican

Eric Toney

Karen Mueller

Adam Jarchow

Secretary of State

Democrat

Doug La Follette

Alexia Sabor

Republican

Amy Lynn Loudenbeck

Jay Schroeder

Justin D. Schmidtka

Libertarian

Neil Harmon

State Treasurer

Democrat

Aaron Richardson

Angelito Tenorio

Gillian M. Battino

Republican

John S. Leiber

Orlando Owens

Constitution

Andrew Zuelke

U.S. Senator

Democrat

Mandela Barnes

Alex Lasry (He has dropped out and is endorsing Barnes, but his name is still on the ballot)

Kou C. Lee

Sarah Godlewski

Peter Peckarsky

Steven Olikara

Darrell Williams

Tom Nelson

Republican

Ron Johnson

David Schroeder

1st District U.S. Congress

(Represents most of Walworth County, except the East Troy area)

Democrat

Ann Roe

Republican

Bryan Steil

5th District U.S. Congress

(Represents East Troy area and parts of Jefferson, Waukesha, Dodge and Washington counties)

Democrat

Mike Van Someren

Republican

Scott Fitzgerald

State Senator, District 11

(Represents most of Walworth County, except the East Troy area)

Democrat

Steven J. Doelder

Republican

Steve Nass

District 31 Assembly seat

(Represents large parts of Whitewater, Elkhorn and Spring Prairie)

Democrat

Brienne Brown

Republican

Maryann Zimmerman

Jason Dean

Ellen Schutt

District 32 Assembly seat

(Represents all around Geneva Lake, plus Walworth, Delavan, Bloomfield, Genoa City, Sharon)

Democrat

Adam Jaramillo

Republican

Bart Williams

Tyler August

District 83 Assembly district

(Represents Walworth County’s East Troy area and Mukwonago, Eagle area)

Republican

Nik Rettinger

Pat Goldammer

(No Democrat is running)

Walworth County Sheriff

Republican

Craig Konopski

Dave Gerber

(No Democrat is running)

Walworth County Clerk of Circuit Court

Republican

Kristina Secord

(No Democrat is running)