What should be in Lake Geneva's next budget? Aldermen discuss timeline for the 2023 budget

Lake Geneva aldermen have initially approved a schedule for adopting the city’s 2023 budget.

Members of the city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee unanimously approved the budget schedule, July 5.

The budget schedule was set to be voted on by the full city council July 11, but the meeting was cancelled because of a lack of a quorum.

As part of the schedule, city department heads are asked to have their capital improvements and equipment replacement budgets submitted to the comptroller by Aug. 23 and their operating budget requests submitted to the comptroller by Sept. 9.

“I want to emphasize that when department heads or anyone else forward their budget requests, they should get them in early, especially this year when we have new people working on it,” Alderman Ken Howell said. “Then we can have our meetings when they come up.”

The department heads are set to present their budget requests to city aldermen during special finance, licensing & regulation committee meetings scheduled to be held from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Sept. 22 in the city hall building, council chambers, 626 Geneva St.

City officials will then review the budget requests Sept. 27.

Members of the finance, licensing & regulation committee are set to conduct special budget workshop meetings 4:30 p.m., Oct. 5, Oct. 12 and Oct. 19 (if needed) at the city hall building.

City council members will approve the budget summary to be published on the city’s website, www.cityoflakegeneva.com, Oct. 24.

The city council is set to conduct a public hearing and vote on the 2023 budget, Nov. 22, in the city hall building, council chambers.

“This is pretty close or almost exactly where it was last year,” Howell said of the budget schedule. “It worked pretty well.”