What should happen to Elkhorn's historic band shell? City asking for feedback

“The people in town are proud of it,” he said.

Currently the band shell is only used five times a year by the Holten-Elkhorn Band and cannot be rented out for other purposes, according to Sorvick.

“The only guest group that uses it now is the Holten Band and they’ve been there I think since the beginning of the band shell,” he said.

The band shell is on the National Park Services’ National Register of Historic Places and according to the registry, the Elkhorn Band Shell was first constructed in 1926 by a local contractor named Jake Bauerman for $5,000.

Commissioned by the city council at the time, the band shell was constructed specifically for the Holton-Elkhorn Band, which got its name from the Elkhorn-based brass band instrument producer, The Frank Holton Company.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Frank Holton Company was founded by Frank Holton, who moved the business from Chicago to Elkhorn in 1917 when business leaders in the city financed a new factory to lure the musical instrument manufacturer and the jobs that came with it to Elkhorn.