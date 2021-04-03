What should happen to Elkhorn's historic band shell? City asking for feedback

ELKHORN — The Elkhorn Recreation Department is conducting a survey to gauge public opinion of how the historic Elkhorn Band Shell in Sunset Park should be managed over the next five years.
Elkhorn Recreation Department Director Karl Sorvick said the results of the survey will be presented to the City Council and will be referenced as council members devise a five-year plan for how the band shell will be managed.
“The band shell is our oldest landmark we have in the city and we just wanted to gain some input to see what the direction is moving forward,” he said.
The survey asks those filling out the form how often they attend performances at the band shell, if they are familiar with the history of the structure and if the city should consider replacing the band shell.
It also gauges on a scale of one through ten, how important it is the current band shell remains in Elkhorn, how important any band shell remain in Elkhorn and how likely would survey-takers be interested in attending performances at the band shell if more shows were coordinated.
President of the Walworth County Historical Society Jim Boardman said the band shell is an important part of Elkhorn’s history and hopes it can be preserved for generations to come.
“The people in town are proud of it,” he said.
Currently the band shell is only used five times a year by the Holten-Elkhorn Band and cannot be rented out for other purposes, according to Sorvick.
“The only guest group that uses it now is the Holten Band and they’ve been there I think since the beginning of the band shell,” he said.
The band shell is on the National Park Services’ National Register of Historic Places and according to the registry, the Elkhorn Band Shell was first constructed in 1926 by a local contractor named Jake Bauerman for $5,000.
Commissioned by the city council at the time, the band shell was constructed specifically for the Holton-Elkhorn Band, which got its name from the Elkhorn-based brass band instrument producer, The Frank Holton Company.
The Frank Holton Company was founded by Frank Holton, who moved the business from Chicago to Elkhorn in 1917 when business leaders in the city financed a new factory to lure the musical instrument manufacturer and the jobs that came with it to Elkhorn.
Boardman said when the band shell was nearing completion, Holton stopped by the site to consult with Bauerman regarding how well the shell projected sound. To test the acoustics of the shell, Bauerman asked Holton to stand at a distance from the shell while he dropped a nail on the floor to see if Holton could hear the sound.
“Jake dropped his hammer on the floor because he knew Frank was getting hard of hearing,” Boardman said.
The band shell passed Holton’s sound test, according to Boardman.
It was reported that about 4,000 people attended a summer concert during the first year the band shell was completed.
The Elkhorn Band Shell existed originally near the site of the current Walworth County Courthouse and was moved to Sunset Park in 1963 after the government building was expanded.
In 1995 the Elkhorn City Council dedicated $40,000 for restoration of the band shell but total costs for refurbishing the structure came in closer to $100,000, according to information gathered by the Wisconsin Bandshells and Stands database, which was created by Marjorie Kozich.
Sorvick said the band shell is in good shape structurally but as with any historic structure, maintenance and upkeep are necessary. He added that because the band shell is an older structure, the city wants to create a plan for either preserving it or for going another direction.
Sorvick said there is currently no cut-off date for when the recreation department will stop accepting responses to the survey.
“We’re just looking to get as much input and viewpoints about the band shell as possible,” he said.