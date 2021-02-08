What street repairs could be next in Lake Geneva? City discusses ideas

Lake Geneva aldermen are looking a year ahead into potential road improvement projects.
Members of the city council’s public works committee discussed which roads they would like to see improved or worked on for 2022 and in the upcoming years, during their Jan. 25 meeting.
The city has a five-year street improvement plan, which lists potential road improvement projects from 2020 to 2025. The projects are ranked based on which roads are in the most need of repair.
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she would like to see Marianne Terrace and Pine Tree Lane added to the list of projects and possibly worked on next year.
Fesenmaier said she also would like to see work done to South Street and Oakwood Lane.
“On South Street, there are literally holes,” Fesenmaier said.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower proposed that South Street be repaired while a bike trail extension project is being worked on, on that road.
Public Works Director Tom Earle said South Street should be worked on after the bike trail extension is completed. He said portions of South Street also are located in Bloomfield Township, so the city would have to work with township officials before working on that road.
“It would be something that we would do when that path is done, so we’re not ruining the road with the construction of the path,” Earle said. “We do need township involvement in order to do that road.”
Flower said she also feels areas of Wells Street are in need of repair and questioned why the street is not listed on the road improvement plan.
“I notice Wells Street is looking pretty shabby,” Flower said. “Wells Street has really got a lot of bad spots.”
Earle said some utility work needs to be completed on Wells Street before it is added to the street repair list. He said he currently is in discussions with the city’s utility commission regarding Wells Street.
“There are some water main issues on Wells Street,” Earle said. “That’s why we don’t have it on the list yet.”
Flower said she also would like to see areas of Broad Street and some of the other main roads in Lake Geneva repaired and added to the list of proposed street improvements.
Greg Governatori, project manager for Kapur & Consulting Engineers, said the city tries to work on roads in different areas of the city each year. He said some roads are worked on sooner than others because of the amount of traffic they experience.
“We try to take into account the traffic,” Governatori said. “We try to do a mix of higher volume roads and lower volume roads.”
Earle said street repair projects are moved up or added to the road improvement project list as needed. He said some roads will begin to experience more traffic and will need to be repaired sooner.
“Other roads will present before others that are ranked. The reason why that is true is because of the traffic counts,” Earle said. “So we continually monitor those, and we are continually moving roads up and down the list every year.”
Some of the roads that are scheduled to be repaired in 2022 include Sheridan Springs Road, from county Highway H to Minahan Road; Sheridan Springs Road, from Minahan Road to Edwards Boulevard; and Circle Drive near Miller Road, as well as alley repairs near Geneva Street and North Street.
The committee members are set to discuss the 2022 road improvement projects again, Feb. 22.