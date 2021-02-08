What street repairs could be next in Lake Geneva? City discusses ideas

Flower said she also feels areas of Wells Street are in need of repair and questioned why the street is not listed on the road improvement plan.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I notice Wells Street is looking pretty shabby,” Flower said. “Wells Street has really got a lot of bad spots.”

Earle said some utility work needs to be completed on Wells Street before it is added to the street repair list. He said he currently is in discussions with the city’s utility commission regarding Wells Street.

“There are some water main issues on Wells Street,” Earle said. “That’s why we don’t have it on the list yet.”

Flower said she also would like to see areas of Broad Street and some of the other main roads in Lake Geneva repaired and added to the list of proposed street improvements.

Greg Governatori, project manager for Kapur & Consulting Engineers, said the city tries to work on roads in different areas of the city each year. He said some roads are worked on sooner than others because of the amount of traffic they experience.

“We try to take into account the traffic,” Governatori said. “We try to do a mix of higher volume roads and lower volume roads.”