What type of restaurant do you want to see in Williams Bay? That and other questions on community survey coming out soon

What type of restaurants do Williams Bay residents want to see in the village? Where should commercial development occur?
The Williams Bay Business Association (WBBA) wants to know.
Williams Bay property owners will have the chance to share their vision of a thriving village through the WBBA's fourth community survey, set to reach mailboxes in early October. The survey comes once every five years to collect feedback on community events, economic and residential development in the village, and quality of life in Williams Bay.
Psychology professor Dr. Sara Johnson of George Williams College of Aurora University will prepare and analyze the results. The Business Association then uses the data to inform decisions about village property use and more.
WBBA President and Williams Bay Village Trustee Jim D'Alessandro said past community surveys have provided important insight into residents' needs. When a significant portion of respondents express demand for a particular service, the WBBA relays this information to property and business owners so they can determine how to best serve the community.
"When we have open storefronts in our village, the owners tell the WBBA when somebody is interested in renting," D'Alessandro said. "And we show them the surveys and determine the likelihood of success."
In light of La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant's closure in August, this year's survey asks residents what type of restaurants they would like to see in Williams Bay. With the building at 99 N. Walworth Ave. sitting vacant, D'Alessandro said the WBBA wants to get an idea of what kind of new restaurant is likely to thrive.
The 2021 survey also includes new questions about the Williams Bay School District, regarding how community members would like to see the district contribute to the village beyond the classroom. D'Alessandro said the WBBA values its collaboration with the school district.
"The school is an important piece of the business community," he said. "When you have good schools, the real estate market is better."
Comprehensive plan
Along with the Business Association, D'Alessandro said the Williams Bay Village Board makes use of the survey results as well. Trustees and officials consider the opinions of survey respondents when updating the village's comprehensive plan — a guide to a community's physical, social and economic development, as defined by the Wisconsin Comprehensive Planning Law of 1999.
The law requires an updated plan every ten years. After a delay in 2020 due to COVID-19 and late census numbers, the Village of Williams Bay will begin redeveloping its comprehensive plan this fall for 2022 implementation.
The comprehensive plan is concerned with zoning and development, D'Alessandro said. Like in past years, the upcoming WBBA survey asks residents how they would feel about commercial development in various regions of the village. Options include Highway 67 North to the Highway 50 intersection, downtown Williams Bay and more.
"When we're making decisions at the village board level, the survey lets us know where people want growth to occur," D'Alessandro said.
And on the other hand, survey responses also reveal where residents do not want to see development. For example, D'Alessandro said, past surveys have shown that residents generally oppose growth on Geneva Street towards the east side of the village.
"It's going to be interesting to see if that's consistent or if people have changed," he said.
The Business Association will send this year's survey to 2,000 Williams Bay property owners, D'Alessandro said, with a stamped return envelope included. Respondents should mail their completed surveys by Dec. 1. Questions can be directed to WBBA President Jim D'Alessandro at 262-903-9806.