What type of restaurant do you want to see in Williams Bay? That and other questions on community survey coming out soon

In light of La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant's closure in August, this year's survey asks residents what type of restaurants they would like to see in Williams Bay. With the building at 99 N. Walworth Ave. sitting vacant, D'Alessandro said the WBBA wants to get an idea of what kind of new restaurant is likely to thrive.

The 2021 survey also includes new questions about the Williams Bay School District, regarding how community members would like to see the district contribute to the village beyond the classroom. D'Alessandro said the WBBA values its collaboration with the school district.

"The school is an important piece of the business community," he said. "When you have good schools, the real estate market is better."

Comprehensive plan

Along with the Business Association, D'Alessandro said the Williams Bay Village Board makes use of the survey results as well. Trustees and officials consider the opinions of survey respondents when updating the village's comprehensive plan — a guide to a community's physical, social and economic development, as defined by the Wisconsin Comprehensive Planning Law of 1999.