Where in Walworth County can kids get the COVID vaccine?

Officials from the Walworth County Division of Public Health are encouraging residents to get their COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine booster shots as COVID-positive cases and hospitalizations increase across the region.

“Walworth County is still an area of high transmission with an average of over 250 cases per week,” Erica Bergstrom, Walworth County public health officer, said in a news release “We’re seeing an increase in COVID-positive hospitalizations, as well as breakthrough cases, most of which are occurring about six months after the second dose of vaccine. It’s important to get that booster dose.”

The Walworth County Division of Public Health is hosting vaccine clinics throughout December. Sites will administer Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson first and second doses, as well as Pfizer pediatric vaccine for children between the ages 5 to 11 at designated clinics.

Not all vaccines will be available at all sites. For more information visit, www. co.walworth.wi.us/896/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information or call Public Health at 262-741-3200 to verify dates, times, locations and vaccine availability.

The Walworth County Division of Public Health will offer Moderna and Pfizer booster clinics in January. Boosters are currently available through local pharmacies and physicians’ offices. For more information, visit bwww.vaccinefinder.gov.

Public health officials encourage appointments for people between the ages 5 to 11. All other vaccinations are on a walk-in basis. Parents or guardians must be present for ages people between the ages of 5 to 17. December clinic dates, times and locations include:

Monday, Dec. 6, noon-6 p.m., Walworth County Health & Human Services, 1910 County Rd. NN, Elkhorn. Administering Pfizer for ages 5- 11.

Tuesday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Community Engagement Center, 1260 W. Main St., Whitewater. Administering Pfizer for ages 5-11.

Wednesday, Dec. 8, 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m., Walworth County Health and Human Services, Elkhorn. Administering Pfizer for ages 5-11.

Thursday, Dec. 9, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Community Engagement Center, Whitewater. Administering Pfizer for ages 5-11, Pfizer first and second doses for ages 12-plus, and Johnson & Johnson.

Tuesday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Community Engagement Center, Whitewater. Administering Pfizer for ages 5-11.

Thursday, Dec. 16, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Community Engagement Center, Whitewater. Administering Pfizer for ages 5-11, Pfizer first and second doses for ages 12-plus, and Johnson & Johnson.

Tuesday, Dec. 21, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Community Engagement Center, Whitewater. Administering Pfizer for ages 5-11.

Monday, Dec. 27, 12-6 p.m., Walworth County Health and Human Services, Elkhorn. Administering Pfizer for ages 5-11.

Tuesday, Dec. 28, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Community Engagement Center, Whitewater. Administering Pfizer for ages 5-11.

Wednesday, Dec. 29, 3-7:30 p.m., Walworth County Health and Human Services, Elkhorn. Administering Pfizer for ages 5-11.

January clinic dates will be scheduled in the coming weeks. For more information, visit www.co.walworth.wi.us/896/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information.

Drive-through Covid-19 testing for Wisconsin residents 1 year or older is available Tuesdays, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn. Pre-register at http://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

Open Arms Free Clinic offers drive-through Covid-19 testing every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. No appointment needed, pre-registration is encouraged. Register by visiting https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/en-US/ or call 262-379-1401 for more information.