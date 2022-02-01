Where to get a COVID test in Walworth County and a new testing company at the fairground

Walworth County Public Health has partnered with Fitchburg Family Pharmacy to continue to provide drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the Walworth County Fairgrounds through the end of March. Fitchburg Family Pharmacy take over the fairgrounds testing site as of Feb. 1.

The Wisconsin National Guard has conducted testing at the fairgrounds since October 2021. The National Guard conducted its final day of testing on Jan. 25, as it shifts its operations to provide staffing support to medical facilities.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of the Wisconsin National Guard over these last few months, and we wish them well on their new assignment," Walworth County Public Health Officer Erica Bergstrom said in a news release. "We look forward to working with Fitchburg Family Pharmacy in a seamless continuation of testing at the Walworth County Fairgrounds."

Testing at the fairgrounds will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Pre-registration is available by visiting https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov. Testing is free.

If residents experience difficulties completing the registration, they may register in person at the test site or call 262-741-3200.

PCR tests are administered for adults and children as young as 1 year of age at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St. in Elkhorn. Access to the testing site is available through fairgrounds' north gate off Highway 11.

East Troy Fire and Rescue, N8406 Highway ES in East Troy, is conducting free drive-thru COVID testing by appointment only. Testing is available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

To schedule an appointment, residents should call 262-364-8123 by 10 p.m. Pre-registration is available by visiting https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov. PCR nasal swab tests will be administered.

Open Arms Free Clinic, 205 E. Commerce Court in Elkhorn, conducts weekly testing from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays. No appointment is needed, but pre-registration is advised. For more information, visit https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater offers testing from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays at Esker Hall, 420 N. Prairie St in Whitewater.

Testing is available to all residents, 5 years and older. Testing is free. Register is available by visiting https://www.wihealthconnect.com or calling the university’s COVID hotline at 262-472-1362 for more information.

COVID-19 rapid and PCR tests are also available through local healthcare providers and select Walgreens locations.