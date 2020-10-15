 Skip to main content
Where to vote: A guide to Nov. 3 polling places

vote logo

Polling places throughout Walworth County will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 3 for the election that includes the race for president, for congressman and much more. Here is a list of polling place locations countywide. if you have any questions, contact the county clerk at 262-741-4241 or your local municipal clerk.

TOWNSHIPS

BLOOMFIELD WARDS 1,2:

Town Hall, N1100 Town Hall Rd., Pell Lake

DARIEN WARDS 1-3:

Town Hall, N2826 Foundry Rd., Darien

DELAVAN WARDS 1-11:

Boxed and Burlap, 2935 State Rd 67

Corner of Hwy 67 and Hwy 50, Delavan

EAST TROY WARDS 1-6:

Town Hall, N9330 Stewart School Rd., East Troy

GENEVA WARDS 1-8:

Como Community Church Hall

W3901 Palmer Road

LAFAYETTE WARDS 1-3:

Evergreen Golf Course, Evergreen Room,

N6246 US Highway 12, Elkhorn

LAGRANGE WARDS 1-3:

Town Hall, N7899 County Road H, Elkhorn

LINN:

Wards 1-4,6 (South Shore) Town Hall, W3728 Franklin Walsh St.,

Zenda;

Ward 5 (North Shore) Chapel on the Hill, Parish Hall, N2482 Cisco

Rd, Lake Geneva

LYONS WARDS 1-7:

Town Hall, 6339 Hospital Rd., Lyons

RICHMOND WARDS 1-3:

Town Hall, W9046 County Road A, Delavan

SHARON WARD 1:

Town Hall, N1097 Bollinger Rd., Sharon

SPRING PRAIRIE WARDS 1-4:

Town Hall, N6097 State Rd. 120, Burlington (corner of Potter &

Hwy. 120)

SUGAR CREEK WARDS 1-5:

Town Hall, N6641 County Road H, Elkhorn

TROY WARDS 1-3:

Town Hall, N8870 Briggs St., Troy Center

WALWORTH WARDS 1-3:

Town Hall, W6741 Brick Church Road, Walworth

WHITEWATER WARDS 1-3:

Town Hall, W8590 Willis Ray Rd., Whitewater

VILLAGES

BLOOMFIELD WARDS 1-5:

Town Hall, N1100 Town Hall Rd., Pell Lake

DARIEN WARDS 1,2:

Village Hall, 24 N. Wisconsin St, Darien

EAST TROY WARDS 1-5:

Village Municipal Building, 2015 Energy Dr., East Troy

FONTANA ON GENEVA LAKE WARDS 1-3:

Village Hall, 175 Valley View Dr., Fontana

GENOA CITY WARDS 1-4:

Village Hall, 755 Fellows Rd, Genoa City

MUKWONAGO WARD 11:

Village Hall, 440 River Crest Court, Mukwonago

SHARON WARDS 1,2:

Village Hall, 125 Plain St., Sharon

WALWORTH WARDS 1-3:

Village of Walworth Municipal Building, 227 N. Main St., Walworth

WILLIAMS BAY WARDS 1-4:

Lions Field House, 240 Elkhorn Rd., Williams Bay

CITIES

BURLINGTON:

Veteran’s Memorial Terrace

589 Milwaukee Ave, Burlington

Ald. Dist. 3 – Ward 10

Ald. Dist. 4 – Ward 9

DELAVAN:

Municipal Building, 123 S. Second St., Delavan:

Ald. Dist. 1-3-Wards 1-16

ELKHORN:

Elkhorn National Guard Armory

401 E. Fair Avenue, Elkhorn

Ald. Dist.1-6 Wards 1-8

LAKE GENEVA:

City Hall, 626 Geneva St., Lake Geneva:

Ald. Dist. 1-4 Wards 1-14

WHITEWATER:

Downtown Armory, 146 W. North St.:

Wards 1-6

UW Whitewater Campus, Kachel Field House, 800 W Main St

Wards 7-9,13

