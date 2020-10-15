Where to vote: A guide to Nov. 3 polling places

Polling places throughout Walworth County will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 3 for the election that includes the race for president, for congressman and much more. Here is a list of polling place locations countywide. if you have any questions, contact the county clerk at 262-741-4241 or your local municipal clerk.
TOWNSHIPS
BLOOMFIELD WARDS 1,2:
Town Hall, N1100 Town Hall Rd., Pell Lake
DARIEN WARDS 1-3:
Town Hall, N2826 Foundry Rd., Darien
DELAVAN WARDS 1-11:
Boxed and Burlap, 2935 State Rd 67
Corner of Hwy 67 and Hwy 50, Delavan
EAST TROY WARDS 1-6:
Town Hall, N9330 Stewart School Rd., East Troy
GENEVA WARDS 1-8:
Como Community Church Hall
W3901 Palmer Road
LAFAYETTE WARDS 1-3:
Evergreen Golf Course, Evergreen Room,
N6246 US Highway 12, Elkhorn
LAGRANGE WARDS 1-3:
Town Hall, N7899 County Road H, Elkhorn
LINN:
Wards 1-4,6 (South Shore) Town Hall, W3728 Franklin Walsh St.,
Zenda;
Ward 5 (North Shore) Chapel on the Hill, Parish Hall, N2482 Cisco
Rd, Lake Geneva
LYONS WARDS 1-7:
Town Hall, 6339 Hospital Rd., Lyons
RICHMOND WARDS 1-3:
Town Hall, W9046 County Road A, Delavan
SHARON WARD 1:
Town Hall, N1097 Bollinger Rd., Sharon
SPRING PRAIRIE WARDS 1-4:
Town Hall, N6097 State Rd. 120, Burlington (corner of Potter &
Hwy. 120)
SUGAR CREEK WARDS 1-5:
Town Hall, N6641 County Road H, Elkhorn
TROY WARDS 1-3:
Town Hall, N8870 Briggs St., Troy Center
WALWORTH WARDS 1-3:
Town Hall, W6741 Brick Church Road, Walworth
WHITEWATER WARDS 1-3:
Town Hall, W8590 Willis Ray Rd., Whitewater
VILLAGES
BLOOMFIELD WARDS 1-5:
Town Hall, N1100 Town Hall Rd., Pell Lake
DARIEN WARDS 1,2:
Village Hall, 24 N. Wisconsin St, Darien
EAST TROY WARDS 1-5:
Village Municipal Building, 2015 Energy Dr., East Troy
FONTANA ON GENEVA LAKE WARDS 1-3:
Village Hall, 175 Valley View Dr., Fontana
GENOA CITY WARDS 1-4:
Village Hall, 755 Fellows Rd, Genoa City
MUKWONAGO WARD 11:
Village Hall, 440 River Crest Court, Mukwonago
SHARON WARDS 1,2:
Village Hall, 125 Plain St., Sharon
WALWORTH WARDS 1-3:
Village of Walworth Municipal Building, 227 N. Main St., Walworth
WILLIAMS BAY WARDS 1-4:
Lions Field House, 240 Elkhorn Rd., Williams Bay
CITIES
BURLINGTON:
Veteran’s Memorial Terrace
589 Milwaukee Ave, Burlington
Ald. Dist. 3 – Ward 10
Ald. Dist. 4 – Ward 9
DELAVAN:
Municipal Building, 123 S. Second St., Delavan:
Ald. Dist. 1-3-Wards 1-16
ELKHORN:
Elkhorn National Guard Armory
401 E. Fair Avenue, Elkhorn
Ald. Dist.1-6 Wards 1-8
LAKE GENEVA:
City Hall, 626 Geneva St., Lake Geneva:
Ald. Dist. 1-4 Wards 1-14
WHITEWATER:
Downtown Armory, 146 W. North St.:
Wards 1-6
UW Whitewater Campus, Kachel Field House, 800 W Main St
Wards 7-9,13
Face shields
Playground closed
Little Library closed
Entryway
Rent strike
Carwash
Election COVID-19
Precious Cargo
Lori and Chris Robson
Chad Backes
Tourism
Tourism
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
Traffic changes
Rachel putting food in cooler
John Hicks getting a meal
Mock Senate
COVID-19 Ventilators 3
COVID-19 Ventilators 1
Covid Golf Courses 1
Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close
Tony Evers to order businesses to shut down to battle COVID-19
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Covid State Street
Covid State Street
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
Barber Sherman Plaza
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Stocking bags
Madison school meals
Distributing food
Hawk's Bar & Grill
State Street -- Coronavirus
Speaking to changes
Health press conference
Addressing reporters
Jenifer Street Market
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
Talking to reporters
School closure news conference
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
UW Spring Break
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
Evers news conference
Evers news conference
UW Covid-19
UW Covid-19
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
COVID-19 News conference
County press conference
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.