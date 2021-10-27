Whitewater activists, performers host city's first pride rally

WHITEWATER — On Saturday morning, Oct. 23, Kim Simes approached the Birge Fountain on Main Street. She heard the drumline warming up; saw the rainbow flags among a growing crowd. She felt the joy of a historic moment settle in.
“It brought tears to my eyes,” Simes said.
A colorful crowd gathered in front of the Cultural Arts Alliance on Oct. 23 for Whitewater’s first pride rally. For two hours that sunny autumn afternoon, members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community celebrated with song, dance, sweets and more.
After living in Whitewater for three decades, Simes said it was moving to see queer people and their allies celebrating in the heart of a city that had not seen such a presence before.
Plans for Whitewater Pride began last year, after a joint pride event with Fort Atkinson’s Unity Project.
Whitewater Pride was presented by students from the Whitewater High School Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s PB Poorman Pride Center and IMPACT, along with the Unity Project, Studio 84, First United Methodist Church, The Book Teller, and Whitewater Unites Lives (WUL).
Stephanie Selvick, LGBT coordinator at UW-Whitewater, shared Simes’ joy.
“I can’t stop smiling,” she said. “It’s so important in rural communities to have events like this.”
The celebration began with a couple songs from the UW-Whitewater Warhawk marching band. Members of the color guard accompanied the instrumentalists, their purple flags dancing through the air.
Drag performers Victorya Attwood, Phelonee, and Jasper Madison followed the opening act. Jasper Madison also served as the show’s spirited emcee, introducing performers and speakers throughout the afternoon.
The three performers stunned the crowd with their dancing and lip-syncing routines. Audience members of all ages delighted in the show.
The program also included a singalong led by Christine Hayes of “Rainbow Connection,” originally performed by Kermit the Frog in the 1979 Muppet movie.
The last musical performance of the day came from Felix Ramsey, a Milwaukee-based singer who competed on season 10 of American Idol at just age 15.
Ramsey, now 26, shared his excitement between songs.
“It’s so good to be here with my community,” he said.
Ramsey was one of many who felt embraced and enlivened by Saturday’s celebration.
Members of the Whitewater High School GSA took to the stage to share their stories and express their gratitude for the pride event. The students were introduced by GSA Advisor Camden Harlan and Whitewater High School alum Travis Winger.
“Every single person here is beautiful, every single person here is courageous,” Harlan said. “Every single person here is saving a life.”
The GSA has gone from ten students to 70 over the last few years, Harlan said.
Winger reflected on the significance of Whitewater’s first pride. This kind of community was not available to him when he was younger, he said, and he is grateful that this generation of LGBTQ+ youth has more spaces to seek care and connection.
Winger now works at UW-Madison’s Open House Learning Community, a student resident group focused on creating an environment of awareness and advocacy for all sexual and gender identities.
“Queer people are everywhere — we’re in small towns,” Winger said to Saturday’s crowd. “Thank you for creating a legacy for students who come down the line to feel accepted, and to feel like they have a place here.”
The impact of safe spaces like the GSA and Whitewater Pride became clear as queer students as young as 14 stepped forward to speak.
A Whitewater High School GSA member described his fraught journey to self-acceptance. He has ventured through many identities in his young life, overcoming struggles with self-harm, bullying from peers, and unempathetic family members along the way.
He came out as trans three years ago.
"Now I'm here, surrounded by people like me," he said, centerstage.
“There are so many people out here who love you and care for you,” he continued. “You’re never going to be alone.”
"It's so important in rural communities to have events like this."
Stephanie Selvick, LGBT coordinator at UW-Whitewater