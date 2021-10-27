Whitewater activists, performers host city's first pride rally

“Every single person here is beautiful, every single person here is courageous,” Harlan said. “Every single person here is saving a life.”

The GSA has gone from ten students to 70 over the last few years, Harlan said.

Winger reflected on the significance of Whitewater’s first pride. This kind of community was not available to him when he was younger, he said, and he is grateful that this generation of LGBTQ+ youth has more spaces to seek care and connection.

Winger now works at UW-Madison’s Open House Learning Community, a student resident group focused on creating an environment of awareness and advocacy for all sexual and gender identities.

“Queer people are everywhere — we’re in small towns,” Winger said to Saturday’s crowd. “Thank you for creating a legacy for students who come down the line to feel accepted, and to feel like they have a place here.”

The impact of safe spaces like the GSA and Whitewater Pride became clear as queer students as young as 14 stepped forward to speak.