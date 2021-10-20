Whitewater activists prepare for city's first pride rally Oct. 23

This weekend offers an opportunity to support Whitewater’s LGBTQ+ community as the city hosts its first pride rally.

Community activists invite supporters to join them at the Whitewater Cultural Arts Center by the Birge Fountain at 402 W Main St. Saturday, Oct. 23 from noon to 1:30 p.m. to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

The event is presented by students from the Whitewater High School Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s PB Poorman Pride Center and IMPACT, along with the Unity Project, Studio 84, First United Methodist Church, The Book Teller, and Whitewater Unites Lives (WUL).

Saturday’s lineup features family-friendly music and entertainment, including performances by volunteer members of the Warhawk Marching Band, student drag performer Victorya Attwood, singer-songwriter Felix Ramsey of American Idol season 10, and more.

“Our focus is to educate our students, staff, and community on positive ways to speak out against hate, prejudice, and injustice,” Whitewater High School GSA Advisor Camden Harlan said in a release announcing the event.

“This opportunity allows our students to meet others who share these concerns, make friends, and know that they are not alone,” she said.