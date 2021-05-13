Why are jobs going unfilled? It's complicated

Nass, co-chairman of the Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules, announced Friday that he plans to have his committee suspend the workforce development rule.

“We need every able-bodied person to re-enter Wisconsin’s workforce to rebuild our economy,” Nass said. “In the current situation, nearly every person on unemployment insurance should be able to find employment in a short period time if required to seek new work.”

In a call with the Wisconn Valley Editorial Board on Monday afternoon, Gov. Tony Evers confirmed that the committee’s action is not something he can veto. But he doesn’t think Nass’ idea is the right answer to fix the worker shortage.

“I can understand the frustrations business owners have finding workers,” Evers said. “I don’t believe there is any data to support what Sen. Nass has been talking about that suddenly there are a whole bunch of people that are saying we don’t want to work, we want to be on welfare. That is something that, frankly, you hear occasionally from the other side without any data to support it.”

Evers said believes that the state should keep in place at least for now the rule that waives the requirement for those on unemployment to fill out job searches for four jobs per week.