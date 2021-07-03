Why did Fontana postpone their fireworks? And where else can you watch them around Lake Geneva?

FONTANA — Several months ago before many were vaccinated against COVID and before the CDC had changed mask guidance, the Village of Fontana had to make a decision about their fireworks.
At the time, there was too much uncertainly and they had to make the tough decision to postpone the fireworks, said Fontana Village Board President Patrick Kenny.
On a typical year, about 20,000 people attend the firework show, Kenny said, and they bring in the National Guard to help with traffic and crowd control.
The Village of Fontana’s annual fireworks display was rescheduled from July 4 to Saturday, Aug. 28 at Fontana Beach, with fireworks viewable from the west end of the lake.
But there are a number of other places where you can see fireworks.
Where to watch fireworks and parades in the Lake Geneva area for 2021 Fourth of July
Watch now: Delavan fireworks
Grand Geneva Resort & Spa Fireworks
Every Sunday between Memorial Day and Labor Day the Grand Geneva, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, puts on a Sunday firework show for resort guests, with a big bang on July 4. It’s open to guests only, although surrounding areas can catch a glimpse in the parking lot of Geneva Square or in the area of Home Depot or Best Buy along Edwards Boulevard.
City of Elkhorn concert and fireworks
The City of Elkhorn’s fireworks are scheduled for Friday, July 2. The Holton-Elkhorn Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Sunset Park, 200 Devendorf St, Elkhorn. That will be followed by fireworks at dusk.
Geneva National Resort fish boil & fireworks
The Friday, July 2 fish boil event at the Geneva National Clubhouse, 1221 Geneva National Ave., is a ticketed event open only to overnight guests and Geneva National Members. But fireworks can be seen from Lake Como, with a good view from the Ridge.
Lake Geneva Country Club fireworks
The country club’s firework show will be held on Saturday, July 3. The club is open to members only, however fireworks can be viewed from around Geneva Lake at dusk, with Downtown Lake Geneva getting a good view. The Lake Geneva Cruise Line also offers a fireworks tour from 8-10 p.m. to get the best view.
East Troy festival and fireworks
The East Troy Lions Club’s annual Fourth of July festival is Thursday to Saturday, July 1 to 3 at Amusement Park, 3072 Graydon Ave., with fireworks at dusk on July 3. The festival includes carnival rides, food and music. There is no parade this year due to road construction.
Whitewater fireworks and parade
There will be fireworks on July 3 and 4 as part of Whitewater’s Independence Day celebration at Cravath Park, 341 S Fremont St. The festival from July 1-4 includes carnival rides, music and food. There is also a car show on July 3 from 2-7 p.m. on July 4 is the big Whitewater parade, starting at noon at Lincoln School on Prince, and proceeding to Main, to Whitewater, and ending at Fremont. Candy is thrown.
Burlington Browns Lake fireworks
Browns Lake Venetian Festival is July 3. Fireworks are at dusk and can be seen all around the lake including Fischer County Park, where there is an evening Aquaducks water ski show in the evening.
Watch now: Delavan fireworks
Twin Lakes parade and fireworks
Twin Lakes celebrates with its annual Libertyfest celebration in Lance Park on Saturday, July 3. The festival opens at 11 a.m. with the Libertyfest Parade from Legion Park to the festival site in Lance Park. The Aquanuts perform a water-ski show starting at 7 p.m., with fireworks starting about 9:30 p.m.
Bloomfield fireworks and parade
Bloomfield will be hosting a 4th of July parade starting at noon at Lakeside Beach, with the parade going down Lakeshore Drive to Clover Road to the fire station at 113 Clover Road. Candy is thrown. That night fireworks will go off over Pell Lake at dusk.
City of Burlington fireworks
The City of Burlington July 4th fireworks will be Sunday July 4 at dusk. Fireworks will be shot off over the Festival Grounds, 681 Maryland Ave. The City of Burlington Firefighters Association will also be holding its annual fireman’s dance and fundraiser from 3-10 p.m. at Echo Park.
Sharon fireworks and parade
The Sharon fireworks and parade are on July 4, with the parade starting at 11 a.m. by Baldwin and North streets. It goes down Baldwin, turns onto Martin Street, and ends by Sharon Community School. Candy is thrown. After the parade at Goodland there will be food trucks, corn, beer and music. The fireworks are at dusk at Goodland Memorial Park.
Watch now: Delavan firework countdown
City of Delavan fireworks and parade
The City of Delavan’s fireworks are at dusk on July 4 in Congdon Park, 1424 Hobbs Drive. (Check the city’s website and Facebook page in case of any last minute changes.)
There is a pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m. at the Delavan Fire Station, 811 Ann St. and the city’s annual parade starting at 3 p.m. at 6th Street, going to Phoenix Park, where there will be music and food.
July 24 Driehaus Family Fireworks
On Saturday, July 24 at dusk the Driehaus family will put on a firework display over Geneva Lake in memory of the late Richard Driehaus. Lake Geneva’s WLKG 96.1 FM will broadcast a live soundtrack along with the fireworks.
August 14 Williams Bay fireworks
The Williams Bay firework show will be held at dusk on Saturday, Aug. 14 at Edgewater Park as part of the Williams Bay Corn and Brat Festival going on that weekend. The corn and brat festival is Aug. 13-15. Note, it is a cash only event.
Aug. 22 Lake Geneva Venetian Festival fireworks
On Sunday Aug. 22 the Lake Geneva Jaycees will put on their annual firework display for the finale of the annual Venetian Festival, with fireworks viewable along the Lake Geneva lakefront.
Aug. 28 Fontana fireworks
The Village of Fontana’s annual fireworks display was rescheduled from July 4 to Saturday, Aug. 28 at Fontana Beach, with fireworks viewable from the west end of the lake.
Town of Delavan 2021 fireworks
Town of Delavan 2021 fireworks
Town of Delavan 2021 fireworks
Town of Delavan 2021 fireworks
Town of Delavan 2021 fireworks
In photos: A look back at Driehaus' last big Lake Geneva birthday bash
Diana Ross
Floating poker chips
Vintage car
Subscribe today
Keep updated on Lake Geneva area news, including restaurant news and major real estate transactions. Subscribe for only a few dollars a month to the Lake Geneva Regional News at https://www.lakegenevanews.net/members/join
Acrobats serving champagne
Glanworth Gardens
Richard Driehaus
“They will be a tribute to the life and legacy of Richard H. Driehaus. As you know, Lake Geneva held a special place in his heart."
Kathy Rodgers, Executive Assistant for Driehaus Capital Management LLC.