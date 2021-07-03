 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Why did Fontana postpone their fireworks? And where else can you watch them around Lake Geneva?
alert top story

Why did Fontana postpone their fireworks? And where else can you watch them around Lake Geneva?

{{featured_button_text}}

FONTANA — Several months ago before many were vaccinated against COVID and before the CDC had changed mask guidance, the Village of Fontana had to make a decision about their fireworks. 

At the time, there was too much uncertainly and they had to make the tough decision to postpone the fireworks, said Fontana Village Board President Patrick Kenny. 

On a typical year, about 20,000 people attend the firework show, Kenny said, and they bring in the National Guard to help with traffic and crowd control.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Village of Fontana’s annual fireworks display was rescheduled from July 4 to Saturday, Aug. 28 at Fontana Beach, with fireworks viewable from the west end of the lake.

But there are a number of other places where you can see fireworks. 

“They will be a tribute to the life and legacy of Richard H. Driehaus.  As you know, Lake Geneva held a special place in his heart."

Kathy Rodgers, Executive Assistant for Driehaus Capital Management LLC. 

Pull Quote

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

MasterChef Legends Lexy Rogers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics