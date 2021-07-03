Why did Fontana postpone their fireworks? And where else can you watch them around Lake Geneva?

FONTANA — Several months ago before many were vaccinated against COVID and before the CDC had changed mask guidance, the Village of Fontana had to make a decision about their fireworks.

At the time, there was too much uncertainly and they had to make the tough decision to postpone the fireworks, said Fontana Village Board President Patrick Kenny.

On a typical year, about 20,000 people attend the firework show, Kenny said, and they bring in the National Guard to help with traffic and crowd control.

The Village of Fontana’s annual fireworks display was rescheduled from July 4 to Saturday, Aug. 28 at Fontana Beach, with fireworks viewable from the west end of the lake.

But there are a number of other places where you can see fireworks.