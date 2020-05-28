Why home care now

When you hear the word ‘Home’, what do you think of? A place you sleep. A place you live. A place you feel relaxed like your backyard or your garden. Maybe you think of your family. It may be a specific feeling or image you create in your mind. Whatever it may be, you feel a spark of happiness and comfort.
Don’t you want this feeling to last forever? Well, not all people have this opportunity. When a person grows older, they may not be able to care for themselves. They may take a fall or become diagnosed with Dementia.
The person may be placed in a rehabilitation center, assisted living facility or memory care facility. They are taken out of their home, away from the place they created a life. Their family may not have known about any other options. But, there are other options to consider, Home care.
Home care is a service that creates possibilities for your loved ones. Home care allows them to stay where they created a life. In home service providers work with family members to create a specialized care plan based on the needs of the client. They provide assistance in ADL’s, continuous supervision, fall prevention and much more.
Families hand in hand with Home Helpers can create a custom plan for the amount of care and support the client need. Home care can be set up to supervise a client 24/7 to a few hours a week. Live-in care is offered for those who need extra supervision assisting in daily activities.
Does your loved one need more than one type of service? We partner with exceptional local Companies to assist our clients with all their essential needs. Home health, hospice & personal care providers, we are here to help guide you to the appropriate services.
In 2018, Home Helpers of Southeast Wisconsin was awarded the “Best of Home Care’s Provider of Choice”, with continual recognition. Home Helpers strives to provide quality in-home services. Our services allow families to visit with no limitations. During the covid-19 pandemic, the company requires caregivers to wear PPE equipment and trained to follow state regulations on health safety. Keep your loved one at home, they will Thank you.
For further questions or to
Set-up a free consultation
Call 262-757-0012
