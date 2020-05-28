Why home care now

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

When you hear the word ‘Home’, what do you think of? A place you sleep. A place you live. A place you feel relaxed like your backyard or your garden. Maybe you think of your family. It may be a specific feeling or image you create in your mind. Whatever it may be, you feel a spark of happiness and comfort.

Don’t you want this feeling to last forever? Well, not all people have this opportunity. When a person grows older, they may not be able to care for themselves. They may take a fall or become diagnosed with Dementia.

The person may be placed in a rehabilitation center, assisted living facility or memory care facility. They are taken out of their home, away from the place they created a life. Their family may not have known about any other options. But, there are other options to consider, Home care.

Home care is a service that creates possibilities for your loved ones. Home care allows them to stay where they created a life. In home service providers work with family members to create a specialized care plan based on the needs of the client. They provide assistance in ADL’s, continuous supervision, fall prevention and much more.