Wicked Poke Hut listed for sale for $50,000

The Wicked Poke Hut, 120 Broad St. in Lake Geneva, has been listed for sale by Caldwell Bankers.

The restaurant is up for sale for $50,000 but currently is still open for business.

A listing regarding the sale states:

"This is just the business for sale, not the building. Keep it as the Wicked Poke Hut, Poke Bowl or its already set-up for many possibilities. Everything included. One side is the bar with beer/wine liquor license transferrable."

Karen Schutz, co-owner of the Wicked Poke Hut, would not comment on the listing.

The Wicked Poke Hut opened for business in mid-February. About two months later, the restaurant was expanded to a neighboring storefront to include a bar area.

The restaurant offers customized poke bowls in which customers select the ingredients for their bowls, which include fish, chicken, tofu, vegetables, fruit, sauce and rice.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved a "Class B" fermented malt beverage liquor license and "Class C" wine liquor license, April 26, for the restaurant, allowing it to sell beer and wine for on-premise consumption.

For more information about the Wicked Poke Hut, visit www.wickedpokehut.com. For more information about the sale, visit www.shorewest.com.