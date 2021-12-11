 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Wicked Poke Hut listed for sale for $50,000

Karen Schutz and Joshua Bernicchi plan to offer a wicked taste of Hawaii

Karen Schutz and Joshua Bernicchi, co-owners of the Wicked Poke Hut, opened the restaurant in mid-February. The business has since been listed for sale for $50,000.

 File photo, Regional News

The Wicked Poke Hut, 120 Broad St. in Lake Geneva, has been listed for sale by Caldwell Bankers.

The restaurant is up for sale for $50,000 but currently is still open for business. 

A listing regarding the sale states:

"This is just the business for sale, not the building. Keep it as the Wicked Poke Hut, Poke Bowl or its already set-up for many possibilities. Everything included. One side is the bar with beer/wine liquor license transferrable." 

Karen Schutz, co-owner of the Wicked Poke Hut, would not comment on the listing.

The Wicked Poke Hut opened for business in mid-February. About two months later, the restaurant was expanded to a neighboring storefront to include a bar area. 

The restaurant offers customized poke bowls in which customers select the ingredients for their bowls, which include fish, chicken, tofu, vegetables, fruit, sauce and rice.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved a "Class B" fermented malt beverage liquor license and "Class C" wine liquor license, April 26, for the restaurant, allowing it to sell beer and wine for on-premise consumption. 

People are also reading…

For more information about the Wicked Poke Hut, visit www.wickedpokehut.com. For more information about the sale, visit www.shorewest.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dunkin' now open in Lake Geneva

Dunkin' now open in Lake Geneva

Area residents now have a new place to grab a quick cup of coffee and something to eat. The long awaited Dunkin’ on Highway 50 is now open.

Watch Now: Related Video

Fifty people 'likely' killed in tornadoes: Kentucky governor