Wicked Poke Hut sold, last day Tuesday, Dec 21

After less than a year in business, the Wicked Poke Hut, 120 Broad St., has announced the business’ last day will be Tuesday, Dec. 21.

The Wicked Poke Hut, 120 Broad St. in Lake Geneva, was listed for sale this fall, at a price of $50,000.

A listing regarding the sale states:

"This is just the business for sale, not the building. Keep it as the Wicked Poke Hut, Poke Bowl or its already set-up for many possibilities. Everything included. One side is the bar with beer/wine liquor license transferrable."

On Monday, Dec. 13, the business posted on its Facebook page that the business has been sold and the last day will be Dec. 21.

“It is with heavy heart that we announce that we have sold the store and will be closing the Wicked Poke Hut. Our last day will be Tuesday, December 21st. Please come by and grab a bowl and a bev and say good bye. Thank you, Lake Geneva for all of your love and support. Although it was a short time, we had a blast! ~Josh & Karen.”

The owners could not be immediately reached after the posting and declined to comment the previous week about the listing.

The Wicked Poke Hut opened for business in mid-February. About two months later, the restaurant was expanded to a neighboring storefront to include a bar area.

The restaurant offers customized poke bowls in which customers select the ingredients for their bowls, which include fish, chicken, tofu, vegetables, fruit, sauce and rice.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved a "Class B" fermented malt beverage liquor license and "Class C" wine liquor license, April 26, for the restaurant, allowing it to sell beer and wine for on premise consumption.